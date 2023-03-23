“This year there’s more strength in depth. There’s eight Japanese runners, multiple Group 1 winners and a big field. One thing for sure with Country Grammer is that he’s all about leaving everything on the track. You know he’s going to run until the end so I couldn’t ask for a better companion.

He said: "It obviously looks a very competitive race. Beforehand last year we thought that Life Is Good was unbeatable and he probably was until the furlong pole – and then he just collapsed.

The reopposing Panthalassa is one of 14 opponents for Country Grammer in what looks a red-hot renewal of the race, and Dettori is under no illusions as to the challenge facing his charge, who will have to start from a wide draw in stall 14.

Bob Baffert’s charge stayed on well under Dettori when reeling in the hot favourite Life Is Good 12 months ago, though he had his colours lowered by the Japanese challenger Panthalassa in last month’s Saudi Cup at Riyadh.

“Sometimes he runs out of runway but you just know that he’s going to give you everything he’s got.”

“The way that he ran in the (Grade 2) San Antionio Stakes (at Santa Anita on Boxing Day), he was just sharp and was easy. I was outpaced around the turn and I thought I was in trouble, but the same as last year in the World Cup, he just doesn’t know how to give up.

“It’s not going to be easy and stall 14 is not ideal. I spoke to Amir Zidan last night and just said that it is what it is. We can’t change it now so let’s get on with it and see how the race unfolds. I can’t really say a bad word about Country Grammer because if you look at his form he’s all guts – he’s a proper horse.

Country Grammer provided Dettori with a record fourth victory in the race 12 months ago and his first since Electrocutionist for Godolphin in 2006, and he explained that the ride came about in rather fortuitous circumstances.

He continued: "These things can boil down to fate really. I was here last winter for a polo match with my friend and I met Amir Zidan. He was explaining to me that he was a big fan of mine and he’d love me to ride his horses one day.

“Then I was at Cheltenham and my agent told me that Flavien Prat had decided to ride something else. I managed to ring Amir as I kept his number after the polo game and he said he’d love to have me.

"I then rang Bob (Baffert) while I was still at Cheltenham watching the races and that’s how I got the ride. A month later we won the Dubai World Cup! It’s often about being in the ride place at the right time."

Dubai World Cup Night is the latest leg in Dettori’s farewell tour ahead of his retirement at the end of the year and having spent an enjoyable three months in California over the winter, he revealed that he will always have fond feelings for Dubai.

He explained: "I'm loving it in America – perhaps I should have done it 10 years ago! I didn’t realise I was going to do so well in America, the lifestyle suits me but I think the success has made the difference. I had a good start and having lots of winners has made my winter pleasurable. My wife has enjoyed it too so the three months have flown.

“I worked for Godolphin for 18 years and spent many winters with my family in Dubai and my kids grew up here, so it always feels quite emotional and special when I get here.

"This year is no different, it’s my last World Cup and I ride two horses who have won here already, so there’s extra pressure and I’m looking forward to it. I have seven rides on the night and I’m not just thinking about my farewell, I’m thinking about trying to do well on Saturday.”

Dettori has no less than seven rides on what will be his final Dubai World Cup Night, including the John and Thady Gosden-trained Lord North, who will bid for three straight victories in the Group 1 Dubai Turf over nine furlongs.

And when asked for a rundown on his rides, he said: “I’m looking forward to a little bit of everything really. I’m riding a savvy sprinter in Raaed who ran very well in Saudi. Trawlerman wasn’t so good in Saudi but it was his first run after a lay-off, so I’m expecting him to improve.

“I’m looking forward to riding the Bob Baffert three, including Country Grammer on the dirt. The Derby horse Worcester looks super solid and the sprinter Hopkins looks solid, but they’re both in competitive races.

“I love Lord North to bits. He has his problems but he always turns up at the right time! I rode him this morning and he seems in good form. I also ride Senor Toba in the Dubai Sheema Classic. He’s a bit of an outsider but I was meant to ride Emily Upjohn and Caspar (Fownes) asked me if I’d ride him instead."