There might not have been one of his trademark flying dismounts following the success of the John and Thady Gosden-trained Frankel colt in the seven furlong prize, however the 52 year old was still nonetheless pleased to get his domestic tally up and running.

Having only arrived from America, where he has been based over the winter, this morning, the three-time champion jockey showed no signs of jet lag aboard the 5-6 favourite, who he sent straight into the lead in the seven-furlong affair.

Once out in front the odds-on favourite was not for passing after going one better than on his debut at Southwell 14 days ago to claim victory by four lengths to give Dettori another win on his home track almost 35 years on from his first at the course.

Dettori said: “I arrived this morning. I slept two hours on the plane and two hours in my bed this morning. I had to start somewhere and I felt this was a good favourite. Reach For The Moon was a bit disappointing but it was nice to get another winner on the board.