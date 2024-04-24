Sporting Life
Frankie Dettori salutes the crowd on Nothing Like You
Frankie Dettori salutes the crowd on Nothing Like You

Frankie Dettori lands Kentucky Derby ride on Society Man

By Sporting Life
10:43 · WED April 24, 2024

Frankie Dettori has picked up the mount on Society Man in the Kentucky Derby on May 4.

Dettori quit the UK to ride in America full time last year and repeatedly stated one of his main goals was to secure a ride in America’s most famous race.

Having not ridden in the Churchill Downs feature since finishing unplaced on Saeed bin Suroor’s China Visit in 2000 behind Fusaichi Pegasus, the Italian will be pleased to be involved, even though Danny Gargan’s colt will be among the outsiders.

He was last seen finishing second in the Grade Two Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct.

“I’m excited to have him (Dettori),” Gargan told Daily Racing Form.

“He’s riding great. I know it’s a race he wants to be in and a race he wants to win.”

Getting to know the Two Year Olds: Richard Fahey

Another former UK-based jockey will also be involved as Ben Curtis will retain the ride on the Whit Beckman-trained Honor Marie, who finished second in the Louisiana Derby on his most recent appearance.

“It was definitely on my to-do list, but it’s come around a bit quicker than I thought,” Curtis told www.bloodhorse.com. “It’s a fantastic opportunity and on a horse that I think could show up brilliant on the day.

“He was beaten a length last time. A length is easy enough to turn around.

“It’s a credit to Whit and the owners for sticking by me. I’ve had a lot of experience riding around the world. A lot of people in America probably wouldn’t know me, but I have a lot of credentials to my name. I think myself and the horse get along very well. If it’s working, don’t fix it.”

