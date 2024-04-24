Frankie Dettori lands Kentucky Derby ride on Society Man

Dettori quit the UK to ride in America full time last year and repeatedly stated one of his main goals was to secure a ride in America’s most famous race.

Having not ridden in the Churchill Downs feature since finishing unplaced on Saeed bin Suroor’s China Visit in 2000 behind Fusaichi Pegasus, the Italian will be pleased to be involved, even though Danny Gargan’s colt will be among the outsiders.

He was last seen finishing second in the Grade Two Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct.

“I’m excited to have him (Dettori),” Gargan told Daily Racing Form.

“He’s riding great. I know it’s a race he wants to be in and a race he wants to win.”