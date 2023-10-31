Frankie Dettori: Inspiral running in right race at Breeders' Cup

Frankie Dettori feels the decision to run Inspiral in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf rather than the Mile is the correct call.

John and Thady Gosden’s star will be running over 10 furlongs for the first time but Dettori believes that with the tight nature of the Santa Anita track, a longer trip is a safer choice as a horse’s chance is not as dependent on a good draw. The Italian teamed up with the multiple Group One winner on Tuesday morning and said: “Inspiral took to the pony really well and was quiet by her standards. “Sometimes the Mile turf race here is very draw dependent, so I think it was a good decision to go for the longer race. She doesn’t need any introduction, she was a champion at two and at three and is top drawer.” Dettori will also team up with his Champion Stakes-winning partner King Of Steel in the Turf. It is, however, a short turnaround from Champions Day, which was two weeks ago.

