Frankie Dettori celebrates his Ebor win
Frankie Dettori - next year may be last in saddle

Frankie Dettori hints next season may be last in saddle

By Sporting Life
11:37 · SAT October 15, 2022

Frankie Dettori has raised the possibility that next season may be his last in the saddle.

The popular Italian has, by own admission, had an “up and down” season – but he has still added a further seven Group Ones to his mammoth haul.

It began well with him winning the Dubai World Cup on Country Grammer but he endured a pretty miserable Royal Ascot, which saw his partnership with John and Thady Gosden become strained.

Following a well-publicised but brief “sabbatical”, they were reunited and went on to win the Prix Jacques le Marois with Inspiral and the Ebor with Trawlerman.

Last weekend was also eventful for the 51-year-old, with a heavy fall at Newmarket quickly forgotten after winning the Dewhurst on Chaldean.

“I’m definitely riding on next year, I know that, one hundred per cent,” Dettori told The Sun. “There are still some things to look forward to but next season might be my last. At the moment I’m still loving it, I’m riding whenever I can. But we’ll have to see how I’m feeling this time next year.

“Hopefully someone can find me a winner in the July Cup! That’s the only big race I need.

“My shoulder is horrible, it looks black and it’s bruised. I got a right kicking (at Newmarket) but I can’t feel any pain.”

Looking back on his season he went on: “This year has been very up and down, I’m the first to admit that.

“It started amazingly in Dubai but then we had a bit of bad luck in the Oaks and things didn’t go right with Stradivarius.

“We won the Ebor, the Jacques le Marois but I was suspended and missed two Group Ones on Lezoo and Commissioning. I could have had better luck, but you won’t hear me complain! Seven Group Ones isn’t too bad, is it?

“I held my hands up and said I didn’t have the best Royal Ascot. John and I had our words and we moved on. We’re best friends.”

