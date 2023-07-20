Frankie Dettori headlines 12 jockeys set to take part at 2023 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup

This year’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup will see four teams of three jockeys competing across six races for the coveted trophy, in addition to the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle for the leading individual rider.

The Italian will captain team Europe at his 12th and final Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, having made his first appearance at the popular team event in 2000. Royal Ascot’s leading current rider has been part of the winning team three times, most recently in 2014.

A strong team for Europe also includes French ace Olivier Peslier and Kazakh-born Bauyrzhan Murzabayev, who claimed four consecutive champion jockey titles in Germany before being appointed stable jockey to Andre Fabre earlier this year.

Dettori said: “The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup is always a fun event and I was keen to be involved in my final year riding.

“Ascot does an excellent job attracting some of the biggest names from around the world, while the prize money and incentives for owners, trainers and stable staff are fantastic.

“I like the look of our team. Myself and Olivier were on the winning side in 2014 and hopefully we can repeat the feat this year.”

GB & Ireland will be led by Luke Morris, who won last season’s G1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Alpinista. Tom Marquand, successful on Desert Hero for Their Majesties The King & Queen at Royal Ascot, and former Irish champion Declan McDonogh are also part of last year’s winning team.

Hong Kong star Vincent Ho returns as captain of Rest of the World, having impressed as the team lifted the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup in 2019. Ho is joined by Brazilian sensation Joao Moreira and Kazuo Yokoyama, a multiple G1 winner in his native Japan.

Hayley Turner, the most successful rider in Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup history and twice a winner of the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle, heads up the Ladies team. Hollie Doyle is set to make her third appearance at the event, fresh from riding three winners at Royal Ascot, while Saffie Osborne makes her debut in the competition.

Nick Smith, Director of Racing and Public Affairs at Ascot, said: “With the continued support of Dubai Duty Free, we are delighted to unveil one of our strongest and most varied lineups of jockeys for this year’s Shergar Cup.

“Frankie is captaining Europe as part of his farewell tour, while it’s great to welcome back Vincent Ho, who has made such an impression when riding in the UK previously.

“We are also excited to have Joao Moreira pencilled in for his third Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup appearance, in what could be his final year in the saddle. There will be debuts for Bauyrzhan Murzabayev, Luke Morris, Tom Marquand, Saffie Osborne and Kazuo Yokoyama.

“Of course, no Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup would be complete without Hayley Turner, who has such a tremendous record at Ascot and is synonymous with this event.”

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: “Once again the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup will deliver a line-up of international stars who will have the opportunity to shine on one of horseracing’s greatest stages.

“I am delighted that Frankie has chosen the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup as one of his final showcase events in the UK and we can expect the competition to be as fierce as ever.”