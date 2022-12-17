Frankie Dettori has confirmed he will retire from the saddle at the end of the 2023 season.

Speaking on ITV Racing he said: "Next year, 2023, will be my final professional year as a jockey. It's something I've been thinking about for a while and it feels an appropriate day to tell the racing world it's going to be my final year next year. "I'm riding Boxing Day at Santa Anita and I plan to spend about ten weeks in California and with Dubai and Saudi Arabia in between, I guess I'll start the season in Newmarket and ride right through. "It will be my last Guineas, last Derby, last Royal Ascot and then I'll probably finish on Champions Day or at Newmarket and have the final farewell in California at the Breeders' Cup. Everything is pencilled in and that's my plan anyway. "It's been a very difficult decision because my heart wanted to carry on riding but I have to use my brain, I've just turned 52 and I want to stop at the top. I want to be competitive enough to do myself, my owners and my horses justice next year and I think I'm still in that bracket of being good."

Dettori involved his family in the decision. "It was difficult but I think it's the right time. I spoke to my dad at length, he stopped at 51. He was very supportive and obviously I spoke with my wife and children. They were delighted really because they've barely seen me for 35 years but I have to come to terms with it. I've been thinking about it for a few weeks and I've decided with the firepower I have for next year and the horses I have to ride I can finish my career on a big note," he said. "Fingers crossed I stay in one piece and we're going to give it a good go next year. "Towards the end of the season it was on my mind. Plus, I'm not making comparisons, but look at Ronaldo, he was playing one minute and on the bench the next. I don't want to end up like that, where I'm struggling to get rides in the big races. At the moment I still have good horses to ride and I want to finish like that. "When it came to my birthday I thought 'wow I'm 52'. You have to face reality, I'm not as good as I was when I was 35 and every year as you get older you're not as supple or as strong as you were in your 30s. I want to leave on a good note and finish with all my best powers. At the moment I think I'm still good enough to compete with the best."

Frankie Dettori Factfile: Born: Milan, December 15, 1970 Father: Multiple Italian champion jockey Gianfranco Dettori Apprenticed to: Luca Cumani First winner: Rif, Turin, Nov 16, 1986 First winner in Britain: Lizzy Hare, Goodwood, June 9, 1987. Champion apprentice: 1989 Champion jockey: 1994, 1995, 2004 Married to: Catherine, five children (three girls, two boys) Other information: Went through the card with seven winners at Ascot in September, 1996. Survived a plane crash at Newmarket in 2000. British Classic wins: Derby – Authorized (2007), Golden Horn (2015). Oaks – Balanchine (1994), Moonshell (1995), Kazzia (2002), Enable (2017), Anapurna (2019), Snowfall (2021). St Leger – Classic Cliche (1995), Shantou (1996), Scorpion (2005), Sixties Icon (2006), Conduit (2008), Logician (2019). 2000 Guineas – Mark Of Esteem (1996), Island Sands (1999), Galileo Gold (2016). 1000 Guineas – Cape Verdi (1998), Kazzia (2002), Blue Bunting (2011), Mother Earth (2021).

