Frankie Dettori files for bankruptcy after failing to resolve HMRC difficulties

The legendary jockey is currently riding in America after a career in Britain that lasted over 35 years and included multiple big-race wins including the Derby twice and his 'Magnificent Seven' at Ascot in 1996.

In a statement, Dettori said: "For the last six months, my advisors have been working with HMRC in an attempt to find a solution to my financial situation. Regretfully, I will be filing for bankruptcy.

"I am saddened and embarrassed by this outcome and would advise others to take a stronger rein over their financial matters.

"Bankruptcy is a major decision and its consequences will affect me for many years."