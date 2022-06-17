Our man on track Tony McFadden reflects from events at Royal Ascot on Friday, which proved to be redemption day for Frankie Dettori.

"It's been a very difficult week", admitted Frankie Dettori after finally getting off the mark for the meeting aboard Inspiral in the Coronation Stakes. But the trademark flying dismount, which received a rapturous ovation, demonstrated that a rider of Dettori's calibre is never likely to be down for long. The previous afternoon Dettori had been a fast-finishing runner-up aboard the unlucky-looking Saga in the Britannia Stakes, had to settle for second on long odds-on shot Reach For The Moon (who like Saga is owned by The Queen) and, most significantly of all, been beaten into third on Stradivarius, giving a ride which resulted in a difference of opinion with trainer John Gosden. Immediately following the Gold Cup Dettori was adamant Stradivarius had every chance if good enough; Gosden took an alternative stance, stating: "I just wish we had been a little handier and not had to go through a wall of horses."

Against that backdrop one senses that the latest running of the Coronation Stakes took on extra importance for a partnership that has achieved so much and endured for so many years. The pressure was on but Dettori has a wealth of experience to call upon. No active jockey has ridden more winners at Royal Ascot than Dettori, a man who threatened to bankrupt chunks of the betting industry when riding the first four winners - including Stradivarius - on Gold Cup day in 2019. The mounting liabilities on that afternoon would have been concerning for the bookmakers involved who would have recalled when Dettori went through the card on Queen Elizabeth II Stakes day in 1996, riding all seven winners to ensure that he will forever be synonymous with Ascot racecourse. And punters were certainly willing to put their faith in Dettori aboard Inspiral, who was sent off 15/8 favourite for the Coronation Stakes having been available at 7/2 a little in places earlier in the afternoon. A slow start left Dettori fearing the worst: "When Inspiral fell out of the stalls, I thought here we go again", but the closing stages were much more enjoyable for the rider as Inspiral pulled four and three-quarter lengths clear, showing just why she had been ante-post favourite for the 1000 Guineas before bypassing the race after Gosden deemed she would not be ready in time.