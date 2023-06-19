Frankie Dettori Ascot: Preview and tips for day five rides

David Ord is our man at Ascot and on 'Dettori watch' - here he and his crown ratings look at the jockey's final rides on Saturday.

SATURDAY

Crown ratings explained 👑👑👑👑👑 - Winner 👑👑👑👑 - First or second 👑👑👑 - Chance of being placed 👑👑 - Needs the Dettori magic 👑 - Still time for a new agent, Frankie

Exclusive Sky Bet Build-A-Bet Covey to win the 3.05

Kinross to be placed in the 3.40 (5 places)

Free Wind to win the 4.20 Click here to back the multiple with Sky Bet

3.05 COVEY

And now the end is near... but Covey has a chance. He’s well-bred, progressive and while he meets a lot of similar types in this, there was something about the way he dominated a warm handicap at Haydock last time that screamed Jersey Stakes. Verdict: 👑👑👑👑

3.40 KINROSS

Finished 2022 with aplomb, winning the Park Stakes, Prix de La Foret and QIPCO Champions Sprint before looking unlucky when third in the Breeders’ Cup Mile. He’s gone well fresh in the past so the fact he’s making his reappearance isn’t a worry – but some crackerjack overseas sprinters on quick ground might be. Verdict: 👑👑👑

4.20 FREE WIND

She’s won her last four, three of which have been Group Twos, and her reappearance defeat of Rogue Millennium in the Middleton Stakes received a hefty boost in the week. She’s a player in this – a big one – but needs to find a little more if Hukum is at the top of his game. Verdict: 👑👑👑👑

5.00 MUMS TIPPLE

A very capable sort on his day who stays further than this which can he handy but he has no secrets from the assessor and on balance might need a final sprinkling of Dettori magic dust to win a Wokingham. Verdict: 👑👑

5.35 KNOCKBREX

So it comes down to Charlie Johnston’s charge to bring down the curtain on one of the great Royal Ascot careers. He has a chance too, running a cracker form a wide draw when fourth to Chesspiece at York last time having previously chased home subsequent Queen’s Vase winner Gregory at Haydock. He couldn’t, could he? Verdict: 👑👑👑👑