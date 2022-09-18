Dettori’s side comprises former British and Irish champion Jamie Spencer, Shane Kelly, Tom Queally, Seamie Heffernan, Billy Lee, Chris Hayes and Siobhan Rutledge, while Mullins has Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Rachael Blackmore lining up alongside current Irish champion Colin Keane.

Wayne Lordan, Declan McDonogh, Shane Foley, Dylan Browne McMonagle and Robert Whearty complete the Mullins crew, with the two teams competing over two races with points awarded on a sliding scale down to eighth and the highest-scoring side the winner.

Dettori said: “I really want to win the inaugural Barney Curley Charity Cup so have picked a team that will give us every chance to lift the cup.

“Jamie, Shane and Tom, all great friends of Barney, are travelling over from the UK especially for this event.

“Seamie Heffernan is one of the most experienced jockeys in the weighing room, while Billy and Chris are having great seasons. Siobhan is one of Ireland’s top apprentices and is hugely talented, so I’m confident we will give Willie’s team a good run for their money.”