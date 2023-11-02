Kikkuli, a half-brother to the extraordinary Frankel, has been declared to make his debut in the opening seven-furlong novice at Newmarket on Friday (11:15).

Kikkuli is by Juddmonte's multiple Group 1 winner Kingman and out of Kind, who sadly died as a result of complications from the foaling in 2021. Kind has produced six winners from seven runners, with Noble Mission and Frankel both scoring at the highest level. Frankel was a phenomenon of the sport who won all 14 starts, including ten at the top level, and the Timeform rating of 147 he earned for his victory in the Queen Anne Stakes is the highest ever awarded to a Flat horse. Frankel has since established himself as a champion sire and can count the likes of Cracksman and Adayar among his top-class progeny. Kikkuli, who like the rest of the family will carry the distinctive silks of breeder Juddmonte, is trained by Harry and Roger Charlton.

Kind's foals Frankel (Timeform rating 147) An all-time great whose Timeform rating of 147 marks him out as the highest-rated horse in the company's history. He earned that figure for a sparkling 11-length success in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot in 2012 - beating a top-class horse in his own right in Excelebration - and he looked just as good over a mile and a quarter when winning the Juddmonte International. Signed off with victory in the Champion Stakes at Ascot to take his record to 14 from 14 with ten of those victories achieved in Group 1 company. Noble Mission (128) His exploits were overshadowed by his year older brother, Frankel, but he was a multiple Group 1 winner in his own right, landing the Tattersalls Gold Cup, Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and Champion Stakes during a highly successful four-year-old campaign. Earned his peak rating of 128 with a hard-fought defeat of Al Kazeem in the Champion Stakes on his final start. Bullet Train (115) Was a smart performer as a three-year-old - he was sent off at just 13/2 for the Derby after winning the trial at Lingfield impressively - but became best known for his role as Frankel's pacemaker during 2012.

Joyeuse (109) Daughter of Oasis Dream showed useful form on the track, winning three times, including a couple at listed level. Produced a couple of smart sorts as a broodmare with the pick of her progeny Maximal and Jubiloso both finishing placed in Group 1 company. Morpheus (98) Made a slow start to his career, finishing only seventh at Nottingham on his sole start as a two-year-old, but progressed well at three and developed into a useful handicapper, winning on three occasions. Chiasma (90) The latest of Kind's progeny to hit the track, making her debut for the Gosdens in 2021. Ran five times during that campaign, showing fairly useful form in winning a Kempton novice. The full sister to Frankel and Noble Mission is a valuable broodmare now and she had a filly by Dubawi this year. Proconsul (66) Full brother to Frankel and Noble Mission but made little impact on the track, finishing unplaced in a couple of starts for Andre Fabre. Like Bullet Train and Morpheus, his pedigree earned him a spot at stud.