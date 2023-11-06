Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Frankel is in a league of his own in the Queen Anne
Frankel - stallion fee now 350,000

Frankel covering fee for 2024 soars to £350,000

By Sporting Life
16:28 · MON November 06, 2023

Frankel will command a joint-record stud fee of £350,000 in 2024 following another successful campaign for his progeny this season.

The 15-year-old, who stands at Juddmonte’s Banstead Manor Stud in Newmarket, enjoyed more Classic success in 2023, with 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean and Oaks heroine Soul Sister featuring among 11 individual Group One victors.

Juddmonte International star Mostahdaf and Ascot Gold Cup ace Courage Mon Ami were also on that list, alongside Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf scorer Inspiral.

Frankel was again a big hit at this year’s leading auctions, siring the top two lots at Tattersalls’ October Yearling Sale, worth 2,000,000 and 1,600,000 guineas respectively, as well as the most expensive purchase at the Goffs Orby Sale in Ireland on €1.85 million.

Taking The Reins - Tom Marquand - Episode 1

Following a spectacular racing career which yielded 14 straight wins for Sir Henry Cecil, Frankel’s opening stud fee in 2013 was £125,000 and stayed at that level until a £50,000 rise in 2018.

That was upped again to £200,000 in 2022 and £275,000 last year, before joining Dubawi on his new mark for next term.

Having usurped his own sire Galileo to be the leading stallion in Great Britain and Ireland for 2021, he will regain that crown from Dubawi this year.

Juddmonte UK general manager Simon Mockridge said: “I think it’s fair to say that when he retired as the world’s highest-rated horse, with an unblemished record, he was always going to attract the very best mares.

“However, it is how he has used that opportunity that has been incredible – he’s elevated himself from an elite-level racehorse to a world-class stallion, and that doesn’t always happen.

“His success has been wonderful for racing and for British breeding; it is testament to owners like Prince Khalid (bin Abdullah) and Sheikh Mohammed for standing such fine horses in the UK and Ireland that we have been able to break the US domination that previously occurred.

“Frankel still has that public allure and is a great ambassador for racing – he’s also a wonderful horse to work with, he has a great character and an incredible relationship with his handler, Rob Bowley.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING