Frankel covering fee for 2024 soars to £350,000

Frankel was again a big hit at this year’s leading auctions, siring the top two lots at Tattersalls’ October Yearling Sale, worth 2,000,000 and 1,600,000 guineas respectively, as well as the most expensive purchase at the Goffs Orby Sale in Ireland on €1.85 million.

Juddmonte International star Mostahdaf and Ascot Gold Cup ace Courage Mon Ami were also on that list, alongside Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf scorer Inspiral.

The 15-year-old, who stands at Juddmonte’s Banstead Manor Stud in Newmarket, enjoyed more Classic success in 2023, with 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean and Oaks heroine Soul Sister featuring among 11 individual Group One victors.

Following a spectacular racing career which yielded 14 straight wins for Sir Henry Cecil, Frankel’s opening stud fee in 2013 was £125,000 and stayed at that level until a £50,000 rise in 2018.

That was upped again to £200,000 in 2022 and £275,000 last year, before joining Dubawi on his new mark for next term.

Having usurped his own sire Galileo to be the leading stallion in Great Britain and Ireland for 2021, he will regain that crown from Dubawi this year.

Juddmonte UK general manager Simon Mockridge said: “I think it’s fair to say that when he retired as the world’s highest-rated horse, with an unblemished record, he was always going to attract the very best mares.

“However, it is how he has used that opportunity that has been incredible – he’s elevated himself from an elite-level racehorse to a world-class stallion, and that doesn’t always happen.

“His success has been wonderful for racing and for British breeding; it is testament to owners like Prince Khalid (bin Abdullah) and Sheikh Mohammed for standing such fine horses in the UK and Ireland that we have been able to break the US domination that previously occurred.

“Frankel still has that public allure and is a great ambassador for racing – he’s also a wonderful horse to work with, he has a great character and an incredible relationship with his handler, Rob Bowley.”