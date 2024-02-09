Frank Berry reflects on Fact To File,

With his sole rival and Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Gaelic Warrior failing to run up to the level of form he showed when winning at Limerick, it is hard to know quite what he achieved.

But as the times suggested Fact To File reached the last fence much faster than Heart Wood – who won a handicap chase over the same distance later on the card – before being allowed to coast home, plenty are getting excited over what the future may hold.

He is entered in the Turners Novices’ Chase over two and a half miles and the Brown Advisory over three at Cheltenham next month but his target has yet to be decided.

“I was a little surprised how good he looked. You have to be careful not to get too carried away with it, there was only one to beat and he didn’t perform for whatever reason, so you’ve got to bear that in mind,” said Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus.

“But we were delighted with everything, the way he jumped especially and he’s come out of it good, so we’re looking forward to the future with him. We don’t know at the minute which race it will be, we’ll decide nearer the time. There may have only been two but they went a right good gallop, the question you’d have is that at the business end, he had nothing to beat, so we’ll try not to get too carried away with it. You could only be pleased with him, though.”