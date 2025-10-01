Francis-Henri Graffard on Arc de Triomphe trio Daryz, Gezora and Quisisana

“I think my horse is an improver and he has a turn of foot.”

“For a three-year-old colt in France, I think he deserves to take his chance. I wouldn’t swap my horse for any of these (other three-year-old colts in France) - Cualificar is very good and he’s run many good races but if you compare the form with Bay City Roller, Daryz can compete against Cualificar, no problem.

Graffard, who has won 10 individual Group 1 races already this year ahead of the country’s biggest weekend in the calendar, said: “Daryz is a horse we always thought was going to be our Arc contender. He has a turn of foot so he has a very interesting profile.

Speaking on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast , the red-hot Chantilly-based handler argued the case for his horses all taking their chance in the Longchamp showpiece, with the Aga Khan Studs-owned Daryz considered to be among the best middle-distance three-year-old colts in France this year.

The White Birch Farm-owned Gezora will be ridden by Tom Marquand for the first time, with regular riders Mickael Barzalona and Christophe Soumillon required elsewhere for Daryz and Minnie Hauk respectively.

Graffard explained the Marquand call-up, saying: “I like Tom, he is a hard worker. He is very well balanced on his horse and we’ve had a little bit of luck together. He rode Tazmania for me in the Daine and she was third, he’s a very good jockey and he will suit Gezora no problem.

“She is very reliable, she doesn’t look much but you can really believe in her during the race.

“Quisisana you will see if a fantastic filly physically, I think she arrives very fresh and in top, top form.”

As for the prospect of potentially testing ground on Sunday, Graffard has no obvious concerns regarding underfoot conditions for his triumvirate.

“All of them (will be suited), Gezora is very easy – whatever the pace will be, she will quicken,” he said. “Quisisana is a long-striding filly so she needs a bit of pace and she can’t be boxed-in in the field. If that’s not the case, she will quicken strongly and stay the mile and a half. Daryz will quicken strongly too.”

“They are all very different and they are coming with a different prep but they all have their qualities. It’s going to be a very big field and it looks like the forecast is for more rain now so the ground might be very much on the soft side, so I think the luck in the race could make the different. But they all have very interesting profiles.