Trained by Francis-Henri Graffard for the Aga Khan Studs, the now five-year-old Calandagan has won two of his five outings so far in the calendar year and was beaten to the tune of three and three-quarter lengths by John & Thady Gosden's Godolphin star in last month's QIPCO British Champion Stakes, but Graffard believes there are reasons to be optimistic heading back to the Far East.

Speaking on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said: "Calandagan looks fantastic, stronger than last year. I'm very happy.

"Obviously, he knows the place and seems very happy. The team is happy with the horse, he travelled well and looks well on the track. I'm going to take him on the grass tomorrow for a pipe-opener, and then fingers crossed for Sunday.

"I think he's in very good shape. Obviously, the season didn't go his way this year, we had every reason along the way that upset his season, but he has all my confidence. It's a very strong race and a hard race to win, but I think my horse is in top form so I'm crossing my fingers."

Graffard and the same owners have already enjoyed top-class success in the country, with Prix du Moulin winner Erdenali producing a fine display to win the Mile Championship in Kyoto, a performance that confirmed the impression his trainer had of him going into the autumn of his three-year-old campaign.

"It's a wonderful country for us and we've been very lucky so far. We couldn't be happier," Graffard said. "(In Erdenali) I really think that I have a special horse.

"Every afternoon he has been showing that he is very nice. After Longchamp I thought the race in Kyoto will suit him, but then it's a very long journey. It worked well for him."

Regarding future plans, Erdenali seems likely to be tested over slightly longer distances in 2027, although he won't be heading for Sha Tin despite holding an entry for the Hong Kong International Races next month.

"I kept the option of Hong Kong, just telling the team that if he had an easy race, or couldn't run his race for whatever reason and was really well after, we had to keep the option for Hong Kong. But after this win he is going home very happy," Graffard said.

"I'll take him home and focus on next year. I think we'll start the season in the Dubai Duty Free (10 furlongs) with him, then go back to a mile with him."