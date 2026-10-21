Francis Graffard on Breeders' Cup contenders including Amusingly

The leading French trainer struck gold for the first time at the big North American meeting held at Del Mar last year and asked whether Gezora’s success in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf had whetted his appetite for the hugely valuable two-day fixture, Graffard said: “Definitely. It’s a meeting I’ve always loved. Last year was very special — my first Breeders’ Cup winner.

"Every year I’m keen to take a lot of horses with chances, so I’m looking forward to this year again."

Amusingly spearheads Keeneland challenge

Juddmonte’s homebred Amusingly is set to line up in the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf after a stunning front-running display in the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardère at ParisLongchamp, where she became just the third filly to beat the colts in the race.

A daughter of No Nay Never and a niece of the mighty Frankel, she will take on the leading American and international juvenile fillies.

On Amusingly, Graffard said: “Amusingly is going to go — the owner’s team are pretty keen to take a chance. She’s run only three times this year, she came out of her last race really well, and as you know I’m keen to travel.

"So if she’s well, I’d love to take her on against Sun Goddess (IRE) and all the good fillies. I think that would make the race very special."