Francis Graffard on Breeders' Cup contenders including Amusingly

Francis Graffard is looking forward to another trip to the Breeders' Cup at Keeneland later this month.
The leading French trainer struck gold for the first time at the big North American meeting held at Del Mar last year and asked whether Gezora’s success in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf had whetted his appetite for the hugely valuable two-day fixture, Graffard said: “Definitely. It’s a meeting I’ve always loved. Last year was very special — my first Breeders’ Cup winner.
"Every year I’m keen to take a lot of horses with chances, so I’m looking forward to this year again."
Amusingly spearheads Keeneland challenge
Juddmonte’s homebred Amusingly is set to line up in the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf after a stunning front-running display in the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardère at ParisLongchamp, where she became just the third filly to beat the colts in the race.
A daughter of No Nay Never and a niece of the mighty Frankel, she will take on the leading American and international juvenile fillies.
On Amusingly, Graffard said: “Amusingly is going to go — the owner’s team are pretty keen to take a chance. She’s run only three times this year, she came out of her last race really well, and as you know I’m keen to travel.
"So if she’s well, I’d love to take her on against Sun Goddess (IRE) and all the good fillies. I think that would make the race very special."
Map of Stars steps up for the Turf
Wathnan Racing’s Map of Stars is set to tackle the $5 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf. The Sea The Stars gelding landed the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot and ran with credit at Deauville, and Graffard is confident the mile-and-a-half trip at Keeneland will play to his strengths.
On the five-year-old, Graffard said: “He’s in great shape. He ran really well at Deauville too, and I think a mile and a half at Keeneland will suit him. Obviously it might be a tough race, but he seems in very good shape, so the plan is to go."
Juvenile fillies Drazinda and Primetime Emmy clash in the Turf Sprint
Two of Graffard’s juvenile fillies are set to meet in the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.
The Aga Khan Studs’ Drazinda won the G3 Prix d’Arenberg over five furlongs at ParisLongchamp and also contested the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot, while Hollymount Stud’s Primetime Emmy, by the Australian sire Extreme Choice, landed the G3 Prix Eclipse at Chantilly.
On his two juvenile fillies, Graffard said: "I have two fillies. A sprinting filly for the Juvenile Turf Sprint — Drazinda. She came here at Ascot, she won a Group 3 over five furlongs earlier in the year, she had a little spell, she’s in good shape, and Princess Zahra is quite keen to take a chance.
"And an Australian-bred filly called Primetime Emmy — she won a Group 3 at Chantilly the other day, and the owner wants to prove that Extreme Choice is a wonderful stallion, so he’s really keen to go to the Breeders’ Cup too. So these two fillies I train will run against each other in the Juvenile Turf Sprint — really looking forward to that race."
The Breeders’ Cup take place on October 30-31 at Keeneland Racecourse in Lexington, Kentucky.
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