Francis Graffard has Rayevka ready for Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York

Royal Ascot runner-up Rayevka is working well ahead of her bid to go one better in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday.
Rayevka finished with a rattle in the King Charles III Stakes but couldn't quite hold off the challenge of Mission Central who won by a head in the five furlong Group 1.
Mission Central has since run in the July Cup at Newmarket but Rayevka has been kept fresh for the Nunthorpe by trainer Francis Graffard as the Aga Khan Studs' Racing Manager Nemone Routh explained on Sky Sports Racing.
"She's not had any issues, she came out of the run in Ascot really well but I think Francis wanted to set her aside for this race," Routh revealed.
"She could have gone for the Group 2 at Goodwood but it would have meant travelling again. Hopefully, we'll get her ground. I see there is a little bit of rain predicted next week; she likes fast ground so I hope there's not too much rain that falls. She does handle soft, she's just not very good on testing ground, it's not her thing.
"I hope it is her day. She loves five furlongs but she is a hold-up horse so she does always need a little bit of luck in running. If she gets the splits and she's in the right pack, I think she'll run a big race.
"She's very professional in the mornings. She actually trained with Drazinda the other day and got her ready for her race. We have a few real speedsters in the morning. We have a very good lead horse who brings them along.
"She's very relaxed in the morning, she comes alive a little bit when she comes to the races, she's very genuine, like her brother [Rayif], as soon as you put her in a race she's going to try her hardest.
"I hope it's her day. She got so close last time. She always runs well. It would be great to win a Group 1 with her."
Drazinda didn't fare as well at Royal Ascot, finishing in midfield in the Queen Mary Stakes but has since run well in two listed contests, winning at Deauville last time and the Sioux Nation filly could step back up in class for the Prix Morny back at Deauville on Sunday.
"We will have to see," Routh said when asked if the Prix Morny was still the plan.
"She did get a slight nick, nothing serious, but she got a little bit of a nick on her fetlock in her last run the other day which we've been treating; so, we'll have to see if she gets over that.
"If she gets over that and find she's in good form, we're quite keen to come to the Morny, the horses are just running so well at the moment. She'll have to go a furlong further but she settled really well last time; if they go fast enough, I think she could run a nice race.
"If not, we have given her an entry in the Cheveley Park Stakes."
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