Francis Graffard has Rayevka ready for Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York

Royal Ascot runner-up Rayevka is working well ahead of her bid to go one better in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday.

Rayevka finished with a rattle in the King Charles III Stakes but couldn't quite hold off the challenge of Mission Central who won by a head in the five furlong Group 1. Mission Central has since run in the July Cup at Newmarket but Rayevka has been kept fresh for the Nunthorpe by trainer Francis Graffard as the Aga Khan Studs' Racing Manager Nemone Routh explained on Sky Sports Racing. "She's not had any issues, she came out of the run in Ascot really well but I think Francis wanted to set her aside for this race," Routh revealed. "She could have gone for the Group 2 at Goodwood but it would have meant travelling again. Hopefully, we'll get her ground. I see there is a little bit of rain predicted next week; she likes fast ground so I hope there's not too much rain that falls. She does handle soft, she's just not very good on testing ground, it's not her thing. "I hope it is her day. She loves five furlongs but she is a hold-up horse so she does always need a little bit of luck in running. If she gets the splits and she's in the right pack, I think she'll run a big race.

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