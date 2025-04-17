Fran Berry picks out four recent runners from Ireland to add to your My Stable trackers - check out his thoughts and the free video replays.

ONEMOREDANCE – 8th, Leopardstown, March 30 Onemoredance is a filly worth following in handicaps for Johnny Murtagh. She’s starting from a low base after showing little in three starts last year, but she showed up well switching to handicaps off 58 at Leopardstown first race back this season and there’s every reason to think races will be won by the daughter of King Of Change. The three-year-old appeared not to get the clearest of runs in a congested field and wasn’t able to get fully racing inside the final furlong when hampered. Given her lack of experience, taking on her elders, this was a good start to the campaign and she has all the hallmarks of being a big improver for Murtagh, the type he tends to progress well.

BLACK HEATHER – 3rd, Bellewstown, April 5 Black Heather is an interesting type to follow on the Flat this season should connections elect to go down such a route. He has run in six bumpers, beaten by the smart Windbeneathmywings at Listowel, and was impressive when winning by 10 lengths on his hurdles debut at Naas on April 3. Connections rolled the dice and ran him 48 hours later when making his Flat debut in a race that had a decent look to it. Black Heather was away awkwardly and found himself mid-division to the rear and three wide around the sharp left-handed track. Then, having found his rhythm, his rider elected to make a big move to join the leaders at a very early stage. Unfortunately for backers that move did not pay off and he lost two places late on including to smart hurdler Luker’s Tipple with So Scottish fourth. There’s a strong look to the race and ridden with a bit more restraint he would’ve won. On his Flat debut after the quick turnaround this was a massive effort and he’s one to watch in maidens in the short term and possibly good handicaps in the future.

JR MAHON – 8th, Leopardstown, April 9 The early season maidens at Leopardstown are always worth viewing several times and in this one Aidan O’Brien introduced one of the last Galileos, Stay True, who won nicely. In the same race there were some newcomers who shaped better than the bare result, including Jr Mahon who was the subject of encouraging reports from Jessie Harrington ahead of his debut. Despite only beating two home he shaped like a horse that will improve a lot, as he was on the back foot after a slow start and only off the home bend did he begin to make inroads. He got tired late on, but this was a nice platform to work from. His half-sister stayed 1m4f and moving out in trip is an option to him, so he’s one to follow in his next couple of runs. Indeed, he might need another run before he peaks.

WEGOTOGETHER – 6th, Curragh, April 12 Wegotogether shaped like a future maiden winner after a promising debut at the Curragh on April 12. The daughter of Zoustar broke slowly, found herself adrift of the main pack and the penny only began to drop when she tagged onto the tail end of the field a quarter of a mile from home. From there she worked her way through in a taking manner and, given her lack of experience and her lack of company in the first part of the race, this was a highly commendable performance. Gavin Cromwell is a highly capable Flat trainer, as he has shown at Royal Ascot, and this filly looks one to follow in the short term over any trip between six furlongs and a mile.