Fran Berry reflects on the racing and stud career of super sire Galileo

Fran Berry knew that the late super sire Galileo was something special from the moment he raced against him on debut; he reflects on a brilliant career.
Galileo burst onto the scene at the end of October 2000.
It was the beginning of the Mick Kinane and Aidan O’Brien era and the resurgence of Ballydoyle.
I rode in the maiden he won on debut, finishing third on a really nice horse called American Gothic.
We went on to win the Irish Cesarewitch the next year, the runner-up, trained by John Oxx, turned into a 100-rated colt too yet Galileo beat us by 14 lengths.
Once Mick picked him up he went further and further clear and it was obvious, going into the winter, he was something special.
Thankfully the potential was realised. He returned to win the Ballysax and the Derrinstown Stud Trial before giving Mick what he told me in an interview was “my easiest Classic win” at Epsom. Such was his balance and class he made it look so straightforward.
He broke his rider’s hoodoo in the Irish Derby and then – with Mick having to get a High Court Injunction to overturn a ban and ride in the race - beat Fantastic Light in an epic King George.
The form was reversed in the Irish Champion but what a race that was. I was there, watching on, and it was a finish of the ages and a tactical masterclass from Godolphin.
Galileo bowed out in the Breeders’ Cup Classic which was a test too far but we hadn’t seen anything yet.
Mile-and-a-half horses are under pressure at stud, they need a good horse and need one fast.
Teofilo was his first and once Coolmore found the key, sending sprinting mares to him, they began to come thick and fast.
The Newmarket maiden in which his son Frankel beat another of his offspring Nathaniel in August 2010 was a defining moment. The winner went on to become the greatest racehorse of all time and is now enjoying a golden summer at stud.
The runner-up won the King George at three and went on to sire Enable.
Galileo was beginning to peak and his name will be at the centre of the breeding world for generations to come.
It’s very rare that a superstar racehorse becomes a superstar stallion but Galileo did – and a sire of sires too.
Just look at his progeny. He was an equally good sire of colts and fillies with their toughness the most familiar characteristic. They were so genuine. Aidan O’Brien had more through his hands than anyone else and he always said he couldn’t get to the bottom of them.
It was only when they went into the red zone on the racecourse did you see what they had to offer. The good ones kept improving throughout their careers and took their racing well. Just look at the likes of Found and Magic Wand who travelled the world year after year and competed at the highest level.
We’ll never see his like again but the search for his replacement at Coolmore goes on. Australia and Camelot have shown some promise and are likely to get the bulk of the mares that would have been bound for Galileo for now.
But all eyes will be on St Mark’s Basilica when he retires to the breeding sheds. Perhaps he will be the one to follow in the illustrious hoofprints.