Fran Berry reflects on the racing and stud career of super sire Galileo

Galileo burst onto the scene at the end of October 2000.

It was the beginning of the Mick Kinane and Aidan O’Brien era and the resurgence of Ballydoyle.

I rode in the maiden he won on debut, finishing third on a really nice horse called American Gothic.

We went on to win the Irish Cesarewitch the next year, the runner-up, trained by John Oxx, turned into a 100-rated colt too yet Galileo beat us by 14 lengths.

Once Mick picked him up he went further and further clear and it was obvious, going into the winter, he was something special.

Thankfully the potential was realised. He returned to win the Ballysax and the Derrinstown Stud Trial before giving Mick what he told me in an interview was “my easiest Classic win” at Epsom. Such was his balance and class he made it look so straightforward.

He broke his rider’s hoodoo in the Irish Derby and then – with Mick having to get a High Court Injunction to overturn a ban and ride in the race - beat Fantastic Light in an epic King George.

The form was reversed in the Irish Champion but what a race that was. I was there, watching on, and it was a finish of the ages and a tactical masterclass from Godolphin.