Fran Berry on the Irish Champion Stakes and Kevin Stott sacking

Fran Berry feels the writing was on the wall for the British raiders in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes after only 150 yards.

Nashwa, King Of Steel and Alflaila all closed late in the Leopardstown feature but could never land a telling blow as Auguste Rodin, who tracked the pace being set by two stablemates, struck first and decisively. Speaking on this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast the former jockey said: "I just looked at the replay again before we recorded the podcast and from a Coolmore perspective what a thing of beauty it was. “The fractions Seamie Heffernan set were perfection. He went 11.5 seconds, 11.8 seconds all the way through the race and at Leopardstown he never missed a beat. They talk about how well American jockeys can ride the clock, well this was perfect riding the clock. “He had Point Lonsdale alongside him and on that dip into the straight and the uphill climb that horse changed his legs and went out to allow a seam for Auguste Rodin to shoot through the inside without having to lose any ground. "As for the other riders, going back to the start, there’s an underplayed element at Leopardstown which is there’s an elbow after about 150 yards on the ten furlong course, it’s not a straight run down the back. Seamie went forward, Point Lonsdale went forward, Auguste Rodin went forward and Frankie was keen on Onesto alongside Sprewell for Jessie Harrington.

“When they went round that elbow Coolmore maintained the pace they went and Frankie was taken back. As a consequence, Alflaila, Nashwa and King Of Steel, who was right up behind Onesto’s rear end, were well back in the run. “Their riders might have been expecting a steadying of the pace but it never arrived, it was that even pace all the way and the die was probably cast in that moment. “But the key point that put the nail in the coffin for Nashwa and perhaps King Of Steel (although I’m not buying that he was unlucky, I just don’t think he has the pace to make up ground over a mile-and-a-quarter and Nashwa came from behind him so if he was unlucky then she was even more so) came at the roadway crossing at the seven furlong marker. Frankie went from being a length behind Auguste Rodin there to being three lengths off at the five-furlong point and the bend there. “As a consequence, whatever chance the horses behind him had had up to that point, well they had none from there. “It’s to Nashwa’s credit that she could get as close as she did in the end. Auguste Rodin had the perfect set-up and got the job done. Whatever went wrong for the other rides went wrong after 150 yards and at the roadway.”

Was the writing on the wall for Kevin Stott? The repercussions of the race were long and dramatic – Kevin Stott, the rider of King Of Steel, losing his role as retained rider for Amo Racing on Monday morning. Berry, who was working on the track, knew the writing was on the wall. “I was on radiocam for Racing TV so concentrating on Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien after the race but an hour or so later I got a text from a producer at Racing TV asking if there was any truth in the rumour of a big bust-up between Amo Racing and Kevin Stott? “It became very much the talk of the track that it had got very heated post-race with varying reports as to the extent – but there was strong talk that evening that Kevin had lost the job, wouldn’t be riding Bucanero Fuerte on Sunday and a request was going to come in to try and change the jockey. “That didn’t materialise but in all honesty I think the job had gone on Saturday evening.” Berry has been in the position of losing a retainer himself so does a rider get a sense the writing is on the wall? “You do when the phone stops being answered on the way home, then you know you’re on the way out,” he said. “You just think I hope I got my money up front as it can be awkward getting it at the end of such a relationship but every riding job ends in a sacking doesn’t it? “People move on and find another opportunity and Amo Racing are a new entity and expect quick results and seem very unforgiving in what they do. They’re their own beast and any rider who’s offered the job well I’d take it – but definitely get the money up front.”