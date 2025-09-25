Fran Berry on the Beresford Stakes at the Curragh and two horses for your tracker

Fran Berry expects Aidan O'Brien to win his 22nd Beresford Stakes this weekend while he has a couple of horses to follow.
Mountain can be O'Brien's latest Beresford star
It’s an exciting time of year with juveniles putting themselves in the shop window for next year's Classics and there should be plenty of clues in that regard at both Newmarket and the Curragh this weekend.
I’ll be at the Curragh Saturday and the Group 2 Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club Beresford Stakes looks as intriguing as ever and it’s got a good history of producing more than useful horses. Indeed, last year's last horse home in the Beresford, Lambourn, won the Betfred and Irish Derby this season.
No surprises then that Aidan O’Brien is the man to focus on in this race. He has won it an outstanding 21 times and he’ll likely be winning number 22 with either HAWK MOUNTAIN or Port Of Spain, with preference for the former.
He’ll be ridden by Ronan Whelan and the son of Wootton Basset shaped better than the bare result when beaten on debut by Geryon, who reopposes here, at the Curragh.
Next time he improved from that run next time at the Curragh again, leading all the way and doing it comfortably with stablemate Port Of Spain in behind.
With the round mile in play for this meeting and considering that forward going style, he should be well capable of keeping his rivals at bay.
Geryon reopposes again and looks a nice prospect in his own right, but Hawk Mountain looks to be progressing at a quicker rate and with tactics in mind, he can reverse that form, with any rain that should fall only likely to increase his chances.
EYECATCHERS
Um Wadi 8th, Leopardstown, September 13
Um Wadi was having her first start for Joseph O’Brien at Leopardstown at the Irish Champions Festival in a very competitive fillies’ handicap and she looks a filly to keep on side in the coming weeks.
I like the way she shaped on stable debut, held up from a high draw she travelled kindly into the race but then she took her time to get organised before she stayed on well from an unpromising position in the final furlong to be beaten lest than five lengths.
Given it was her first start since June one would think off her rating of 80 she will be well capable of making use of that in the coming weeks, particularly if she’s stepped up in distance.
Either way, she’s one to keep an eye on.
Sindagan, 3rd, Naas, September 18
Naas staged an all-juvenile card on September 18 where there was a number of notable performances, but the one I took away from the meeting was Johnny Murtagh’s Sindagan.
The son of Mehmas was held up in the rear from a wide draw and having travelled well into the race he was forced to switch, initially to the inside rail and once getting going was forced to switch back out around rivals to finish off nicely in third.
Given the way the race developed you can definitely upgrade his performance and it was a lovely introductory run and as he looked comfortable on the soft ground you’d imagine he’ll be out again in the coming weeks.
