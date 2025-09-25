Fran Berry on the Beresford Stakes at the Curragh and two horses for your tracker

Mountain can be O'Brien's latest Beresford star

It’s an exciting time of year with juveniles putting themselves in the shop window for next year's Classics and there should be plenty of clues in that regard at both Newmarket and the Curragh this weekend.

I’ll be at the Curragh Saturday and the Group 2 Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club Beresford Stakes looks as intriguing as ever and it’s got a good history of producing more than useful horses. Indeed, last year's last horse home in the Beresford, Lambourn, won the Betfred and Irish Derby this season.

No surprises then that Aidan O’Brien is the man to focus on in this race. He has won it an outstanding 21 times and he’ll likely be winning number 22 with either HAWK MOUNTAIN or Port Of Spain, with preference for the former.

He’ll be ridden by Ronan Whelan and the son of Wootton Basset shaped better than the bare result when beaten on debut by Geryon, who reopposes here, at the Curragh.

Next time he improved from that run next time at the Curragh again, leading all the way and doing it comfortably with stablemate Port Of Spain in behind.

With the round mile in play for this meeting and considering that forward going style, he should be well capable of keeping his rivals at bay.

Geryon reopposes again and looks a nice prospect in his own right, but Hawk Mountain looks to be progressing at a quicker rate and with tactics in mind, he can reverse that form, with any rain that should fall only likely to increase his chances.