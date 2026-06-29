Fran Berry on Benvenuto Cellini and the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival

Our man had a ringside seat for the three days of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival - check out his thoughts.

The atmosphere at the Curragh on Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby day was very good. The attendance figure was slightly up but there was a real sense of pomp and ceremony put into it pre-race, with the Irish and UAE national anthems being played and the horses for the Classic itself being in the parade ring nice and early. It attracted a good crowd and helped build a real buzz around the place and while the Curragh isn’t back to where it was, it’s definitely beginning to move in the right direction. Benvenuto Cellini maintained what is officially his perfect season by winning the feature race.The Chester Vase winner was leaving the Epsom drama behind him and was clearly happier on the sounder surface. In keeping with what he showed on the Roodee, he travelled strongly and got a beautiful run up on the inside of Raaheeb with Rossa Ryan deciding he didn’t want to be on the rail aboard him. That allowed Ryan Moore to make smooth, steady progress without having to use his horse at all to get the perfect position behind the leaders. I think Christmas Day emerged with plenty of credit in second. There were a lot of questions being asked about how the Betfred Derby winner would cope away from soft ground and he proved he can handle it fine. He just lacks a turn of foot at this level over the trip but looks all about the St Leger to me. He’ll relish the extra furlongs there and be hard to beat. You’d imagine he’ll follow in Lambourn’s hoofprints and take in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur at York before then.

Benvenuto Cellini on his way to winning the Irish Derby

Pierre Bonnard for the first time this year showed his two-year-old form in third and could make up into a decent stayer at some stage too. He’d be interesting were he to go for the Goodwood Cup with his three-year-old allowance and could well end up being one for the Melbourne Cup if connections opt to take that route with him – and run the gauntlet of the vet checks to get there. Raaheeb came out of Sandown slightly stiff and sore, the downhill run into the straight on the ground at the Curragh seemingly finding him out. He was on the back foot having surrendered his position early and I’d imagine he learned plenty there. He’s still an exciting colt. I do think the King George is a good fit for Benvenuto Cellini. Yes, he’ll face a strong team of older horses but he’ll get a strong pace and fast ground at Ascot and that should suit him ideally. The nature of the track is another positive for him too.

Estrange pictured with David O'Meara Danny Tudhope and groom Charlotte Mulhall

I thought Estrange produced a really good performance to win the Pretty Polly, especially considering how the race had panned out. Three or four of the leading places early were taken up by outsiders in the field and it turned into quite a tactical race in that Colin Keane, Danny Tudhope and Dylan Browne McMonagle all wanted to be last to play their hand. As a consequence, Estrange had little cover throughout the race and it’s to her credit that she quickened up as she did and kept on all the way to the line. Whether she’s up to winning an Arc I’m not sure but there are other big days for her. She won with a good degree of authority and One Look and Red Letter both ran well to fill the places. They could perhaps find a race at this level on the continent this season. Thundering On didn’t look quite herself in the parade ring beforehand and was reported to have coughed after the race too. Maybe the quick turnaround, faster ground, trip or a combination of the three found her out, but she wasn’t herself on Saturday and I think she’ll bounce back.

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