Fran Berry: My Irish Cambridgeshire shortlist for the Curragh on Saturday

No surprises we start with Joseph O’Brien. His brilliant season could get even better on Saturday with Hardy Warrior the likely favourite in the Tote Irish Cambridgeshire (16:15 Curragh, Saturday).

He ran in Group 1 company last year when fourth to Puerto Rico at Saint-Cloud and on the back of a cracking effort in Listed company last time, where he had a wide trip on a speed and rail-favouring track at Killarney, it was a very good effort and he bids to become the second three-year-old in three years to win this prestigious handicap.

Given the stable form and how well he ran last time, you can see why he heads the betting.

From an unexposed three-year-old to an unexposed four-year-old, and with up to 25mm of forecast rain looming conditions could turn in the favour of Hellorhighwater, now in the care of Natalia Lupini.

He won on stable debut on yielding ground at Limerick in April and that race has subsequently worked out well. With his previous form for Gavin Cromwell also being strong, this four-year-old, with just four starts under his belt, looks a huge player if the forecast rain does arrive. He looks of obvious interest in the lower half of the weights.

There’s every chance connections have been waiting for cut in the ground for this individual and if I was backing one from my shortlist now it would be this one at around 10/1.

Ado McGuinness has a good record in this type of race and Pierre Royal is a course and distance winner who ran two superb races at the Galway Festival.

He will be better suited to a more conventional track here and he merits respect for all that he looks to have been well found in the betting also.

For all that he got bumped up 13lb for finishing second to A Boy Named Susie last time we have to give a mention to Aidan O’Brien’s Charles Fort.

He won his Cork maiden by four lengths on yielding to soft ground and the combination of the softening conditions and dropping back to a mile could suit him well.

If there’s one that’s of interest coming down the weights it’s Johnny Murtagh’s Rahmi.

He ran a very good sixth on Champions Day at Ascot last year when beaten just over four lengths in the soft ground at Ascot from a huge rating of 112 and while that number was too big for him he’s now rated 97 which is more like it.

Not fancied all year, he’s probably been trained for Irish Champions Weekend where he won last year, but he ran much better in second at Gowran last time and if he turns up in this with conditions in his favour he looks a player.