Fran Berry was on the Sporting Life Racing Podcast this week and we got his thoughts on the feature action at Punchestown this weekend.

Willie Mullins dominates the John Durkan and could be responsible for every runner in the race. What were your thoughts when those entries came through? For Willie Mullins, it's a great starting point at the trip in the John Durkan for these horses so you can run your Ryanair type horse, your Gold Cup horses, and it's an illustration of the strength in depth that the man has. Gavin Cromwell, you can see why he's going a different route with Inothewayurthinkin to Haydock on Saturday. Hopefully the ground is okay for him to take part, but Willie just has an abundance of these horses as we know, and Gordon Elliott has nothing to take them on with given the likes of Romeo Coolio bombed out at Down Royal recently. We'd love to see some visitors come over, but it's the start of the season and everybody's happy to take a home game for their initial runs and if we get half as good a race as we did last year, we'll be in for a treat. I was down at the last fence for the John Durkan last year and just when you thought Fact To File had it in the bag, out came Gaelic Warrior to put a stamp on the race. It was a thriller and it set things off for what was a wonderful season last year. It was amazing what Gaelic Warrior achieved last season when you look back, after being given a hard race on seasonal debut.

The team discuss the Betfair Chase and Punchestown this week

The difference this year is that the Mullins squad has new faces in it. Do you think any of those second-season chasers can make up into a proper Grade 1 horse at this level? Final Demand is a horse I've been a big fan of. I'll never forgive Willie for not running him in the Albert Bartlett as a novice hurdler as I was on him at 33/1, but even the best get it wrong from time to time! That was a tough blow and he's definitely got the potential to go forward given the preparation he had going into Cheltenham last season. It has been well documented what's happened since then, obviously with his jaw issue and the fact he'd only had his novice season without being fully exploited. He is definitely one to watch but Kaid d'Authie is another I'm really looking forward to this season. Time will tell how good he is, but he was very good when getting the cheekpieces on at the Dublin Racing Festival and he was going well when departing in the Brown Advisory. Who knows what would've happened against Kitzbuhel and Final Demand had he stayed on his feet at Cheltenham. I think he's a horse with more to come as the year progresses as a second-season chaser. They're all going to have to go a long way though, to step up and get as close as any of the opposition did last year to Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File. And don't forget we had dual Grand National winner I Am Maximus beaten 80 lengths in last 12 months ago. Perhaps he will start his road to Aintree here once again.