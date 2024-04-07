Fran Berry Leopardstown tips for Ballysax day Sunday April 7

Leading form judge Fran Berry marks your card with a selection on the 'Classic Trials' card at Leopardstown today.
1pt win Alpheratz in 2.55 Leopardstown at 9/2 (General)
Very testing ground at Leopardstown today and anyone looking to play should do so with caution.
Having said that, race four is the 1000 Guineas trial and there are a lot of unknown quantities but ALPHERATZ, trained by Joseph Murphy, does make plenty of appeal at the odds.
She was just denied in a Group 3 over a mile on the first day of the season at the Curragh, where she just got worn down late on by Brilliant, who had decent form from last season.
Given the way she travels on testing ground, I don't see dropping down to seven furlongs around here being a problem - it could be an ideal set-up for her with an inside draw.
On top of that, if you look back to last year, she backed up just 12 days after her debut to win on extremely testing ground so she's proven she can come back quickly after tough races on testing ground.
She's a 9/2 chance and looks a bet on a day that looks more of a learning curve than a punting card.
Published at 0950 BST on 07/04/24
