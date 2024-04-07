Fran Berry Leopardstown tips for Ballysax day Sunday April 7

Very testing ground at Leopardstown today and anyone looking to play should do so with caution.

Having said that, race four is the 1000 Guineas trial and there are a lot of unknown quantities but ALPHERATZ, trained by Joseph Murphy, does make plenty of appeal at the odds.

She was just denied in a Group 3 over a mile on the first day of the season at the Curragh, where she just got worn down late on by Brilliant, who had decent form from last season.