Four profitable jockeys to follow at Chester

Chester is a unique track, but Andrew Asquith has picked out four jockeys who have a good strike rate and profitable record at the course.

Ryan Moore (Strike-rate: 44.12% - Profit & Loss: £19.77) Ryan Moore wouldn’t be a regular at Chester throughout the season, with the majority of his rides in the last five seasons coming at this meeting, but his stats speak for themselves, and he is certainly a jockey to look out for this week. Admittedly, he will have plenty of firepower, being first jockey to Aidan O’Brien, who will undoubtedly be well represented in all of the pattern races, but it isn’t just well-fancied horses he excels on, as his profit and loss record backs up to some extent, while he has been pencilled in for a couple of interesting rides in handicaps for Sir Michael Stoute on Thursday in Never So Brave and Crystal Mariner. Never So Brave bumped into subsequent Group 1 winners Ancient Wisdom and Vandeek in two starts last season and opened his account in good style at Thirsk on his seasonal return last month. He remains with plenty of potential and may make an opening mark of 94 look lenient, whereas Crystal Mariner is just the sort of lightly-raced four-year-old who will progress further this season.

Joe Fanning (Strike-rate: 33.33% - Profit & Loss: +£24.08) Joe Fanning has had just 24 rides at Chester in the last five seasons, but he can boast an impressive strike rate of over 33%, while you would have also made a healthy profit if you backed his rides blind. Fanning rides predominantly for Charlie Johnston, who has a plethora of entries over the three-day meeting, including three in the Chester Cup. Yorkindess, who Fanning knows particularly well, currently is twenty-eighth on the list, so will need a few to come out to get a run, but he is also in the consolation race – the Chester Plate – so will more than likely be seen on the Roudee this week. He was last seen hitting the frame over the same course and distance in what were grueling conditions, but he will be much happier back on a sounder surface and is definitely a horse to look out for.

Jim Crowley (Strike-rate: 25% - Profit & Loss: +£28.60) Fresh from midweek Group 3 success at Ascot having ridden Jasour to victory in the Commonwealth Cup Trial, Jim Crowley will be looking forward to riding back at Chester again where he boasts a very profitable 25% strike-rate. War Rooms may end up being one of the outsiders in Thursday’s Dee Stakes but he won well on debut at Doncaster last season and shaped with some promise in the Classic Trial at Sandown on reappearance last month. The pick of Friday’s rides could be Revich, who Crowley guided to success 12 months ago in the same handicap. He’s been a big price on his last two starts but should be primed for this assignment; he’s back on his last winning mark and only 3 lb higher than last year. Crowley should also have a fair chance of adding the Huxley Stakes to his CV, with Mujtaba and Israr amongst the entries. The former finished second in the race last year under Crowley, never nearer than at the line, and should go close once again.

Jason Hart (Strike-rate: 22.73% - Profit & Loss +£19.97) Of all the jockeys mentioned, it is Jason Hart who has had the most rides at Chester over the last five years with a total of 66, so his record at this unique track is arguably the most solid. Due For Luck looks an intended ride for John & Sean Quinn on Tuesday and he will be interesting if finding his earlier form. He was beaten only a head in a course and distance handicap in September last year after winning his first two starts, before his form tailed off on his last two starts. Due For Luck is a speedy type and fresh may be the best time to catch him. He has initially been booked to ride the Hugo Palmer-trained Prince of Zenda in a five-furlong handicap on Thursday and, given it is now the trainers local track, winners at this meeting are well sought after. Prince of Zenda is one from one at Chester, too, getting off the mark in a novice event over an extended seven furlongs in September. He has since won a couple of handicaps over six furlongs and should be thereabouts granted he gets some luck with the draw.