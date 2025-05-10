Four horses of interest at York, including The Lion In Winter

John Ingles picks out four fascinating horses from the entries at next week's Dante Festival at York.

NIGHT RAIDER (Timeform rating 122) 1895 Duke of York Stakes (15:13), Wednesday Karl Burke is responsible for three of the nine entries in Wednesday’s 1895 Duke of York Stakes, all of them at least smart sprinters. Marshman has been busy already this year, but his other two entries would be having their first starts as four-year-olds. Elite Status was a Group 3 winner in the Hackwood Stakes but ended the year with a poor run in the Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot. Night Raider, on the other hand, ended 2024 looking better than ever with a couple of dominant displays on the all-weather. He was most impressive in the listed Golden Rose Stakes at Newcastle in November when travelling powerfully in front, having a clear lead at halfway and winning by just under four lengths from Annaf. That took Night Raider’s unbeaten record on the all-weather to four, whereas he was beaten on all three tries on turf last year. However, he faced a stiff task in the 2000 Guineas and also had excuses in his other two starts on turf. But there’s no reason why he shouldn’t prove just as good away from the all-weather, and his form makes him a serious rival to last year’s Commonwealth Cup winner Inisherin in a race sponsored by Night Raider’s owners Clipper Logistics.

Karl Burke: Trains Night Raider

KALPANA (120) Middleton Fillies’ Stakes (15:13), Thursday Juddmonte’s very smart filly Kalpana is set to get what could be a very successful four-year-old campaign underway in Thursday’s Middleton Fillies’ Stakes. Bluestocking won this for the same owners twelve months ago in a season which culminated in victory in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, and Kalpana is herself already prominent in the Arc betting. Unlike Bluestocking at the same stage of her career, Kalpana already has a Group 1 success to her name as she ended 2024 with a win in the Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot where she showed a decisive turn of foot to win comfortably by two lengths from the smart Ballydoyle filly Wingspan. Unraced at two, Kalpana did nothing but improve last year from humble beginnings on the all-weather on. A ten-length win at Newmarket’s Craven meeting showed she was going to be more than just a handicapper, and she ended the year with a hat-trick, winning a listed race at Hamilton and the September Stakes at Kempton prior to her big win at Ascot. Kalpana’s trainer Andrew Balding remains in very good form and he has won the Middleton before with Blond Me in 2017.

Just how good is Kalpana?

THE LION IN WINTER (119p) Dante Stakes (15:45), Thursday All eyes in Thursday’s Dante will be on The Lion In Winter who will be bidding to give Aidan O’Brien a fifth success in a race he hasn’t won since 2010. It will be a belated return to action for The Lion In Winter who has been absent since winning the Acomb Stakes at York’s Ebor meeting last August. That took The Lion In Winter’s record to two out of two but he was withdrawn on the day of the race with a foot infection when scheduled to end his two-year-old campaign in the Dewhurst Stakes. Nevertheless, he remained favourite for the 2000 Guineas for much of the winter but at the end of March O’Brien warned that he had taken ‘a little bit of time to come right’ and that his Guineas participation was doubt. In any case, being by Sea The Stars and out of a mare who won at around a mile and a half, The Lion In Winter is bred to be much better suited by middle distances this year. His potential Dante rivals include Wimbledon Hawkeye who was fifth in the 2000 Guineas last time but had finished less than two lengths behind The Lion In Winter in the Acomb. That form looks all the more interesting now that Ruling Court, who was third that day, has won the 2000 Guineas. Another win from The Lion In Winter at York this week would set up a rematch between the two colts, who are distant relatives, at Epsom.

The Lion In Winter wins well under Ryan Moore