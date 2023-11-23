Sporting Life
Harry Skelton celebrates Protektorat's Betfair Chase win
Harry Skelton celebrates Protektorat's Betfair Chase win

Four declared for Betfair Chase at Haydock including Bravemansgame and Protektorat

By Sporting Life
10:38 · THU November 23, 2023

Bravemansgame and last year's winner Protektorat will clash in a four-runner field for Saturday's Grade 1 Betfair Chase at Haydock.

Paul Nicholls confirmed his Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame to be on course for this weekend's staying prize at the start of the week, with Daryl Jacob in for the ride as Harry Cobden is in action at Ascot, while Protektorat's trainer Dan Skelton has had this event earmarked for his stable star all autumn.

Last year's Ultima and Grand National winner Corach Rambler, representing Scotland's leading jumps yard in Lucinda Russell, is out to improve on his low-key comeback run at Kelso last month, while the Venetia Williams-trained Royale Pagaille - owned by Susannah and Rich Ricci - completes the line-up.

Betfair spokesperson Barry Orr said: "Bravemansgame is odds-on at 8/11 in what is a small but select field. Last year’s winner Protektorat, who will need to be in tip-top shape to repeat the feat, is second best at 15/8.

"The Grand National winner Corach Rambler is 10/1 and the 2021 runner-up, Royale Pagaille, is also a 10/1 chance. It has all the ingredients for a great renewal."

The Betfair Chase - sponsors odds: 8/11 Bravemansgame, 15/8 Protektorat, 10/1 Corach Rambler, 10/1 Royale Pagaille.

