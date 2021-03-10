Denise 'Sneezy' Foster gets first win since taking over from Gordon Elliott with Defi Bleu at Wexford

Elliott was last Friday banned for 12 months, with the last six months suspended, following an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board referrals hearing into the image posted on social media last weekend of the trainer sitting on a dead horse.

Like Elliott, Foster, who has sent out 10 winners over the past five seasons, on the Flat and over jumps combined, is based in County Meath.

She had her first runner from her new base at Clonmel on Tuesday when Areutheoneiwant was third, but it didn't take long for her to saddle her first winner as Defi Bleu (4/1) landed the Tomcoole Farm Ltd. Beginners Chase under Jack Kennedy at Wexford.