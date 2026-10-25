Former Royal Ascot hero Accidental Agent dies at age of 12

Accidental Agent, a son of Delegator, won seven times throughout his career which spanned eight seasons and he won over £755,000 in total prize money.

He progressed through the handicap ranks to claim a 33/1 victory in the 2018 running of the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and won twice at Newmarket subsequent to his career-high moment at Ascot.

A statement posted on X read: "So sad to report that Accidental Agent died yesterday.

"He was the horse of so many people’s lifetime. Besides winning my first Group 1 he was a horse of great character who was loved by us all & will be missed by us all. Thank you AA."