Eve Johnson Houghton stands with her Queen Anne hero Accidental Agent
Eve Johnson Houghton stands with her Queen Anne hero Accidental Agent

Former Royal Ascot hero Accidental Agent dies at age of 12

Horse Racing
Sun October 25, 2026 · 1h ago

Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton has announced the death of former Queen Anne hero Accidental Agent, aged 12.

Accidental Agent, a son of Delegator, won seven times throughout his career which spanned eight seasons and he won over £755,000 in total prize money.

He progressed through the handicap ranks to claim a 33/1 victory in the 2018 running of the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and won twice at Newmarket subsequent to his career-high moment at Ascot.

A statement posted on X read: "So sad to report that Accidental Agent died yesterday.

"He was the horse of so many people’s lifetime. Besides winning my first Group 1 he was a horse of great character who was loved by us all & will be missed by us all. Thank you AA."

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