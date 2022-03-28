Carberry, who won the Irish Grand National with Organisedconfusion in 2011, had her rivals in a spin with her elegant dancefloor moves in the RTE programme.

One of the most successful amateur jockeys of her time, recording 423 winners, she partnered Pasquale La Rocca, who was winning the show for a second successive season.

“I can’t sum it up. This is an incredible show and I was delighted just to be part of it,” Carberry told RTE.

The Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey received the glitterball trophy after starting the evening with a perfect 10 from all three judges for her Viennese Waltz.

After the victory, La Rocca turned to Carberry and admitted: “You are a dream woman and I was honoured and privileged to dance with you.”