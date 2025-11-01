Forever Young a Breeders' Cup Classic hero for Japan at Del Mar

Forever Young claimed a famous win for Japan in the Longines Breeders' Cup Classic.
Trained by Yoshito Yahagi who is no stranger to success at the Breeders' Cup having saddled Loves Only You and Marche Lorraine to win the Filly & Mare Turf and Distaff respectively at Del Mar in 2021, Forever Young was going two places better after finishing third to Sierra Leone in last year's Classic.
Forever Young also finished third in the 2024 Kentucky Derby, while earlier this year he beat Romantic Warrior to land the Saudi Cup in Riyadh.
Ridden by Ryusei Sakai, the well-backed 3/1 favourite sat a little closer to the pace compared to last year and was just behind the speed throughout as Contrary Thinking took them along. Forever Young travelled smoothly and while Mindframe and Fierceness both kept tabs on him, the winner took over turning into the final bend and toughed it out to hold the fast-finishing Sierrra Leone, Chad Brown's 2024 winner just unable to reel in the Japanese raider.
"I can't believe it, he is an amazing horse. This is a dream," a Ryusei Sakai told NBC on his way to the winner's enclosure.
"I feel like I've created a new page for Japanese horse racing," owner Susumu Fujita said in the winner's enclosure.
Winning trainer Yahagi said: "This is like if the Japanese team won the World Cup.
"The horse racing industry never expected us to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic. We appreciate the horse and we've got the number one in America. He will be back next year."
