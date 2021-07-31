Newmarket review: Save A Forest wins feature

Oaks fourth lands Listed prize Save A Forest gave the form of the Cazoo Oaks another boost after securing the most significant victory of her career with a last to first success in the British Stallion Studs EBF Chalice Stakes at Newmarket. The Roger Varian-trained three year old made her first start since finishing fourth in the mile and a half fillies’ Classic at Epsom Downs 57 days ago a winning one when making the most of a drop in class in the feature Listed contest. Anchored at the rear of the field early on by Callum Shepherd following a slow start, the 13-2 shot gradually worked her way into the mile and a half prize before pressing on with hat-trick seeking 13-8 favourite Sayyida approaching the final furlong. Showing a tenacious attitude in first time cheek pieces, Save A Forest found plenty when asked for her maximum effort to hold Sayyida at bay by half a length with the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Portfolio a further neck away in third.

Tim Gredley, representing winning owners The Gredley Family, said: “We are kind of ready at the start now as we know she is sleepy and that is why we put the cheekpieces on. Callum knows how to ride her and she just keeps on going and going. I wasn’t worried as I was expecting her to be like that at the start. “I said it the other day kind of flippantly but she does remind of Big Orange as she has got that kind of gameness about her. She physically looks like him but her running style is very different. She is just very hardy and relentless the way she gallops. “She started on the all-weather and she was very weak back then but we thought she would get better once we went on.” An immediate return to the top table could be on the cards for Save A Forest, who holds Group On entries in both the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York on August 19th and the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster on September 11th.

Gredley added: “We like to swing the bat at big races but will speak to Roger. However, she is not ground dependant. We will have a look at what is about. If anything she will be going up in trip as I think she needs a bit further to see her at her best. “She will be around next season as well. She is here to race and we will enjoy her. Honestly I think she will be better next year once she has had a break and muscled up a bit. She is winning these races off guts and grit at the moment.” As for runner-up Sayyida, her trainer Charlie Appleby is considering sending the daughter of Dubawi over to France on her next start.