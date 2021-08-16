The 37 year old, who made over 350 appearances during his career on the pitch, finished sixth aboard the Philip Hobbs-trained Umndeni in the mile and a quarter contest which was won by Celestial Force and Sarah West.

Although the former Brentford, Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Reading star failed to find the back of the net, he admitted he was keen to take in a similar race along with testing his riding ability in a point-to-point.

He said: “Our travelling head lad all week had been saying to me all week don’t miss the start and today it was one of those things. I knew it was going to happen.

“We took a turn. They then said take another turn and we did. Before I knew it, I was second last. I’m a little bit gutted I wasn’t closer to the pace at the start but someone has to be at the back.

“To be fair to my horse I didn’t panic as after that happened I knew I wasn’t going to win. So I thought try and travel and overtake a couple.

“To finish sixth, I’m absolutely delighted. Without winning it was the best result I could have asked for.

“It was the best experience ever. I would recommend it to anyone who works in racing.

“I would love to do that again as it is such a buzz. A realistic aim is to ride in a point-to-point in the spring.

“I’m delighted to work in the industry and get the chance I did today. I’m lucky to do what I’m doing and to find something I love after football is really good as well.”

There might be plenty of differences between racing and football but the drive to the Somerset track reminded Tabb of his journey’s to various grounds up and down the country.

He added: “Driving in this morning was the first time I’ve had the same feeling as driving to a football match.

“It is very similar in the fact that you are on your own and you are getting there earlier than all the fans so the butterflies are building up a long time before the race is taking place.

“It was quite nice actually listening to the radio and thinking how the day would go.

“At the end of the day you are performing for someone, so it is the biggest thrill you can get.

“As soon as we jumped off I was fine it was before the race I was nervous as I didn’t want anything bad to happen.

“I had loads of people supporting me so it kind of took my mind off the race and they have all had a good day as well.

“I want to give a big shout out to the owner Salvo (Giannini) as they pay a lot of money to have their horses in training and for them to let me to ride their horse in the race shows you what a nice guy he is.”

Despite having worked for Grade One-winning trainer Philip Hobbs for the past two and a half years Tabb, who also rides out for Epsom handler Pat Phelan, has no intention of turning his passion into a full time career in the saddle.