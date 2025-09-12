Flying Childers Stakes report and reaction: Revival Power shines

Revival Power blitzed her rivals from the front in the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster.

Successful in the Listed Roses Stakes at York last time, Tim Easterby's filly took the step into Group Two company in her stride and could be called the winner at the furlong pole. At that stage it was a case of how far the full-sister to Winter Power would be clear at the line under Oisin Murphy and the answer was a widening length-and-a-half. The winning rider, completing a double following Subsequent's victory in the opening Betfred Mallard Stakes, said: "Unfortunately, Dave Allen missed the race through suspension but he said to me to take her down steadily and that in the race itself, she'd break and has a lot of natural speed.