Flying Childers Stakes report and reaction: Revival Power shines

Revival Power blitzed her rivals from the front in the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster.
Successful in the Listed Roses Stakes at York last time, Tim Easterby's filly took the step into Group Two company in her stride and could be called the winner at the furlong pole.
At that stage it was a case of how far the full-sister to Winter Power would be clear at the line under Oisin Murphy and the answer was a widening length-and-a-half.
The winning rider, completing a double following Subsequent's victory in the opening Betfred Mallard Stakes, said: "Unfortunately, Dave Allen missed the race through suspension but he said to me to take her down steadily and that in the race itself, she'd break and has a lot of natural speed.
"With the wind like it is today, and the ground being a little bit dead, it's very hard for her to have done what she did. She's very well bred obviously and if she's as good as Winter Power, which she might be, then she's very valuable to King Power and the Easterby team."
Winning trainer Tim Easterby added: "She could gallop from the word go. She's great, a natural runner and has that bit of a kick too. She'll improve again at three and is one of those fantastic horses to train and you're lucky to get a good one like this.
"She's very, very similar to Winter Power. She's just very fast. Her sister was a little more hyper but this filly is more relaxed. We've trained her very much like Winter Power, very calmly, don't do anything out of the ordinary, none of the fancy stuff. It wouldn't do her any good and this is where I want to gallop her, on the track."
When asked if she might run again this year the handler added: "We're thinking about it but don't know yet. We'll see how she comes out of it and she's a five-furlong filly through and through. It's great when you get a good one like this."
