Billy Loughnane continued his red-hot form with a double at a frosty Wolverhampton on Wednesday – and his reward will be a trip to the warmth of Florida for a month to further hone his trade.

The apprentice rode a treble at Dunstall Park on Monday, including two winners for his father, Mark. And the family partnership teamed up successfully with City Escape and Broughtons Flare to make it 12 winners for the young rider since the turn of the year. City Escape (5/1) earned his third win at the track, with Loughnane showing plenty of confidence to collar Richard R H B in the extended nine-furlong BetUK over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap. And after 11/4 favourite Broughtons Flare backed up a course and distance win nine days previously in the extended mile of the Spreadex Sports Best Premier League Football Odds Handicap (replay below), getting the better of Hot Day by a short head, the trainer revealed his plans for the youngster. “It’s happy days, but we’ll probably send him to America now,” he said. “I’m not sure if it is the right thing to do, as it is very hard to stop momentum. He is going to a friend of mine in Miami, David Meah. He has 20 horses out there and a lad down the road has 50. “He is not going out there to ride races, he is just going to learn pace. It is different gravy and he will come back better – and that’s what we want. I’m as proud as punch, though.”

