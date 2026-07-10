Flora Of Bermuda wins Summer Stakes at York: Report, reaction, latest Betfair Sprint Cup betting

Flora Of Bermuda repeated her 2024 success in the William Hill Summer Stakes at York.

Disappointing in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last time having been unruly in the stalls, the 3/1 winner went to the front a furlong-and-a-half out on the Knavesmire and always looked in control from there. First Instinct (11/1) threw down a determined challenge late on but James Doyle drove the Andrew Balding-trained winner out to the line to score by a neck. Soul Love (20/1) ran well in third. Disappointment of the race was 11/8 favourite Spicy Marg who was off the bridle at an early stage and never threatened to get involved, finishing seventh having been second to Venetian Sun in last month's Commonwealth Cup.

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The winning rider told Racing TV: "She has proper Group One form in the book and things didn't go according to plan at Ascot. I was up behind Tom (Marquand) on the Shadwell horse (Almeraq) but the bit had slipped and it was all a bit of a mess. She was going pretty well at the time but it's hard to say what would have happened. "She's clearly in good form and coming here was a high-class filly in this race. We thought she'd do that but when you see Spicy Marg in there and what she did last time it gives you a bit of a scare but we were very happy with her. "She can go seven and there are options up in trip at Glorious Goodwood so we'll sit down and plot that path. Andrew (Balding) likes the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes so that could be an option too but her next step will definitely be Goodwood, in which race I don't know."