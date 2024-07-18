Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sire Du Berlais wears down Flooring Porter
Flooring Porter (right)

Flooring Porter returns to fences for Killarney spin

By Sporting Life
16:33 · THU July 18, 2024

Dual Stayers’ Hurdle hero Flooring Porter heads to Killarney on Friday in preparation for a planned tilt at the Kerry National.

Gavin Cromwell’s charge made a successful start to a belated career over fences at Cheltenham last October, before switching back to the smaller obstacles to finish second in his bid for a third Stayers’ Hurdle at the Festival in March.

Having had a break since finishing fifth at Aintree the following month, the nine-year-old will revert to fences in the BoyleSports Handicap Chase – and while the two-mile-one-furlong distance is short of his optimum trip, Cromwell hopes it will tee him up for a tilt at Listowel’s September showpiece.

“He’s had a good enough break, the plan is to go to the Kerry National in September at Listowel and I just wanted to get a run into him before that,” said the trainer.

“Two miles one is obviously too short for him, but I was anxious to go left-handed and the other option was to go to Galway and that’s obviously right-handed, which wouldn’t be ideal.

“He looks great and we’re happy with him and this looks a good starting point.”

Flooring Porter is set to face six rivals in County Kerry, with Henry de Bromhead’s high-class chaser Dancing On My Own and the John McConnell-trained Dreal Deal among them.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING