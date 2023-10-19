Flooring Porter pencilled in for Cheltenham chasing bow

Gavin Cromwell’s stable star made every yard of the running to clinch the three-mile hurdling title in 2021 and repeated when successfully defending his crown 12 months later.

However, having finished only fourth when bidding for the hat-trick in March, Cromwell feels the time has come to switch Flooring Porter to the larger obstacles and he is poised to do so in the Cotswolds.

“He’s back on the go and is hopefully going to make his debut over fences next week in Cheltenham,” the trainer told Racing TV.

“He’s jumping well, it’s more of a case of having to go left-handed with him and there’s not very many opportunities for him.

“He jumps really well and he loves it, so we’ll give it a go and see. He can always go back (over hurdles) anyway.”

