Flo Willis chasing dream win in charity race run in honour of Keagan Kirkby.

The 34-year-old will get the leg up on Paul Nicholls-trained Afadil, who avid Bristol Rovers fan Kirkby looked after until his death in a point-to-point accident at Charing in February last year, in the Keagan Kirkby Stable Staff Charity Race In Aid Of Horatio’s Garden on November 20.

While Willis is no stranger in dealing with top-class racehorses day-in-day-out in her job with Ditcheat handler Nicholls, who she is now in her seventh season working for, this will be the first time she has had the chance to shine in the saddle at the Somerset track.

And although Willis insists she is excited about the opportunity she has been given to make her late friend proud, she admits that keeping a lid on her emotions come the day will be tough.

She said: “I wanted to do it last year, but unfortunately it didn’t happen. To be able to do it this year is very special and I'm very thankful to Mr (Paul) Vogt for allowing me to ride Afadil in the race.

"Afadil was Keagan’s ride, and when he died, Paul and Clifford (Baker, head lad) very kindly gave him to me to ride and look after.

“I can’t describe how special that horse is to me. There is not a day that goes by that I don’t get on that horse and think about Keagan. It might sound sad, but Afadil lost his mate too that day Keagan died.

“It has been fine getting prepared for the race. I did have to lose a bit of weight as I want to have a nice saddle, but I’ve been in the gym and doing lots of swimming and eating better.

“I’ve gone through scenarios in my head all the time. I go to bed, and I think about winning the race and walking into the paddock and being on cloud nine.

“As soon as I spot Keagan’s granddad and mum that is when it will get me. I’m going to be strong and try to enjoy it, but it will be emotional for everyone. If I was to go and win this on Afadil it would be the dream result."

Although more than 18 months have passed since Kirkby’s tragic accident Willis admits she still keeps in regular contact with his family along with turning to the skies on a regular basis to chat with her old friend.

She added: “It has been very tough since Keagan died. I remember I was at my hairdresser in Gloucester at the time when I got the phone call. I probably shouldn’t have driven back as I was in such disbelief.

“Everyone was in a fog for so long, and then you have to try and get on with it and be strong. I didn’t realise how much it affected me, and I did have a breakdown a few months later. I’ve stayed very close to his family and we talk all the time, and meet regularly.

“It was his birthday not long ago and I phoned his mum from the top of the hill, where the plaque in memory of him sits and I told her the news about riding Afadil.

“I thought I would go up and see Keagan and have a chat with him like I sometimes do. He used to like drinking Thatchers Haze and I sometimes take a can up and have a drink with him. I wanted to let them all know at the same time that I got the ride on Afadil.

“I know for fact that if he was here he would be my number one supporter so I’ve got to make him proud, and his family.”

However, while dealing with the loss of Kirkby has been tough for Willis, it was the second thing to rock her world in quick succession, having been diagnosed with stage two breast cancer around the time of her 31st birthday.

She added: “I found something in that area of my body, but it is very common for girls to have that sort of thing so I just went to find out what it was. My mum came up and we went for my results and it was the worst news possible as I was told I had stage two breast cancer.

“I was in disbelief when I was told I had it and I had to tell my mum not to panic as she was upset, but they cracked on with it straightaway and treated me. I had to have chemotherapy, radiotherapy and an operation. It took a lot out of me.

“A lot of people around me probably didn’t realise what situation I was in, but although I was off work for a time I carried on as I would still go out with a smile on my face. I thought I was doing okay, but really I wasn’t. I wouldn’t want to go through that again, and I wouldn’t want anyone else to go through it either.

"It was awful, but I had a full pathological response, which was really good, and I’m now part of a clinical trial so that it will help other girls my age. I’m in such a good place now and I feel great.”

And not only will Willis hope to shine in front of her legion of fans on the day, but she also aims to raise £3,000 for spinal injury charity Horatio’s Garden after smashing her initial £1,000 target.

She said: “I’d love to hit three thousand pounds for the charity. They have a few gardens across the country for people with spinal injuries. It is a nice place for people to go to help their recovery. You never know when you, or someone you know, might need it.

"I think it is a great charity so the more money we can raise for them the better. I’ve got a few friends and family, including my mum and dad, coming up to watch me in the race so I have to do well. At the end of the day though as long as I have a good spin and Afadil enjoys it then it will be great.”

To donate to Flo, please go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/flo-willis-1