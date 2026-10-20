Flavian Prat to replace Billy Loughnane on Libertango at Breeders' Cup

“She’s in great shape and hopefully doesn’t have Aidan’s Cheveley Park winner (Sun Goddess) to contend with this time. Flavian Prat will ride. He rode Survie to win a Grade Two out there, and it’s nice to have him back on for us.”

He partnered George Boughey’s filly in a piece of work at Kempton and the trainer said: “She went to Kempton this morning, Billy and I were down there, credit to Billy he’s not actually riding her out there, the weight is very light in the fillies' race.

Survie will join the raiding party although Boughey admits the opposition is now warmer than he expected.

“She’s been on the go a long time but seems in great shape. She’ll get an entry in the Turf. She won an ‘win and you’re in’ so that would be the logical step but Mr Gosden popping Ombudsman in might change that,” he said on Sky Sports Racing.

“No look, she’s in great shape and fingers crossed she ships well. The fact she stays the trip well is great and we were trying to train that turn of foot into her by running her over shorter in England. It was a great day when she won the Grade One Christophe Clement at Saratoga, great to get the job done, but it will be tougher waters this time.”

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