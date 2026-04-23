The 2026 Flat season might only be in its infancy, but if the early signs are anything to go by it would suggest that John and Thady Gosden are once again going to be a formidable force to be reckoned with.

Last year saw the father-and-son duo set a new personal best domestic prizemoney and winners totals since joining forces in 2021 after amassing £7,375,503 from 135 victories to help them secure second in the trainers’ championship.

And the signs of going one better in the race to be crowned champion trainer already look encouraging following a string of performances from a host of those that have already graced the track for the powerhouse Newmarket yard.

Damysus looked like a potential Group One performer in the making after routing his rivals in the Group Three Betway Earl Of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket, to join an established list of older horses which includes multiple top flight scorers Ombudsman and Trawlerman.

Although being dealt the blow that leading Betfred 2000 Guineas contender Publish would be out until the autumn, the emergence of I’m The One, Portcullis and Water To Wine suggest that there is strength and depth among their three-year-old team.

And while the season is a marathon not a sprint, given their list of ammunition, the Gosden team are likely to be major players come the final knockings of the campaign.

Thady Gosden said: “We won over seven million in prizemoney and finished second in the trainers’ championship so 2025 was a good year. We’ve got some promising three-year-olds and some nice ones that are three turning four this year.

“We had the Field Of Gold and Ombudsman last year, who had fantastic seasons, and it is great that both stay in training this year.

“Royal Ascot was a fantastic week. You had Field of Gold winning the St James’s Palace Stakes on the Tuesday, Ombudsman winning the Prince of Wales on Wednesday, and then you had Trawlerman on Thursday, winning the Gold Cup in spectacular fashion.

“Hopefully the horses can achieve their upper limits this year and it seems an exciting team to begin the season with.

“It is still early days, but there is an exciting group of older horses there and hopefully a promising group of three-year-olds and we have had an encouraging start to what will be a long year.”