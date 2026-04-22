Tony McFadden outlines how recent results suggest the Gosdens could be set for a particularly productive campaign.

The Gosdens may have won the Craven Stakes with Oxagon, but, with the future in mind, that arguably wasn't the most significant performance posted last week. Oxagon had been highly tried as a juvenile, notably finishing runner-up in a red-hot edition of the Champagne Stakes, and that experience was put to good use under a well-judged front-running ride in the Craven, where the second and third, who were both stepping up in class and defending unbeaten records, never seriously threatened to land a blow. That was a smart performance from Oxagon, but he is unlikely to have such favourable circumstances in the 2000 Guineas. It's likely that the main classic clues last week were found away from the established trials, with the mile-and-a-quarter fillies' maiden at Newbury having the most significant impact on the ante-post markets. That race was won by the Gosdens' newcomer I'm The One who was sent off the evens favourite in a 14-runner field - offering some indication of the regard in which she's held - and she justified that starting price with an authoritative six-length success (replay below).

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That performance earned I'm The One a Timeform rating of 98P, which is a very high figure for a debutant, particularly a filly, and propelled her to the head of the Oaks betting at 7/2. The 'large P' attached to her rating is given to those deemed capable of much better form and is awarded sparingly. Only 17 unbeaten three-year-olds in Britain or Ireland currently have Timeform's 'large P', so it's notable that I'm The One was one of a trio from the Gosden stable who were issued with the symbol last week. The others who impressed were Portcullis (94P), a five-and-a-half-length winner of the prestigious Wood Ditton at Newmarket despite blowing the start, and Water To Wine (101P), an emphatic four-and-a-quarter-length winner of an 11-furlong maiden at Newbury.

Read: John Ingles' pedigree analysis of promising recent winners

The Gosdens may not have made much of an impact in the top juvenile races last year and their leading 2000 Guineas hope, Publish, has been ruled out of the early part of the season, but they have some highly promising and unexposed horses in the yard. Indeed, they train seven of the 17 unbeaten three-year-olds with the 'large P'; the only other trainer with more than one such type is Charlie Appleby, who is responsible for five, including the highest rated of the contingent in Maho Bay (109p). This week promises to be another significant one for the Gosdens. Last season's Irish 2000 Guineas winner Field of Gold makes his comeback in the Bet365 Mile at Sandown on Friday, while a pair with the 'large P', Organise (100P) and Wise Prince (90P), have also been declared on the same card. Organise, a winner of both starts, makes his handicap debut in the Esher Cup, while Wise Prince, a comfortable winner at Nottingham on his only outing last year, takes a step up in class in the Group 3 Classic Trial. The Gosdens' other unbeaten three-year-olds with the 'Large P' are Symbol of Majesty (87P), who holds an entry at Haydock on Saturday, and Fashion People (84P). Brilliant Star (89P) is another of the yard's promising three-year-olds worth highlighting as, although she was beaten on her debut at Newcastle last year, she was impressive when slamming her rivals in a course-record time at Yarmouth on Tuesday.

The Gosden stable's unbeaten 'large P' 3YOs 101P Water To Wine 100P Organise 98P I'm The One 94P Portcullis 90P Wise Prince 87P Symbol of Majesty 84P Fashion People