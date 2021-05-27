Flat Stable Tour 2021: David O'Meara on Lord Glitters, Summerghand, Twilight Spinner and many more

David O'Meara has hit the 100-winner mark for the past eight seasons and the leading trainer provides an update on his powerful team for 2021.

WATCH: David O'Meara Stable Tour Video

OLDER HORSES AGINCOURT It was hard to swallow when she got beat by a nose at Goodwood after looking home and hosed. She'll go for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot in which she finished runner-up to Nazeef last year. Hopefully she can be competitive in that - it was always the plan to go straight there after Goodwood. ALLIGATOR ALLEY He was purchased at the Horses In Training Sales last year. He's had a small setback which means he won't be seen until later in the year but on his form for Joseph O'Brien he's a fairly exciting sprinter if we can get him back to that level. He's a talented horse. AZANO A nice horse and quite forward-going, so ideally wants to be at tracks where he can get to the front. He's got quite a lot of ability and will run in good-quality handicaps over seven furlongs and a mile. EAGLES BY DAY We've had a small little hold up with Eagles By Day - he's had a splint which has irritated him and that's why he's not been out yet - but we'd love to get him to the Ebor. EAGLE COURT He had a good season last year. He won two handicaps towards the end of the season on soft ground but he's not dependent on it. A mile and a quarter or a mile and a half is his trip - he's not proven over a mile and a half yet but he should stay. He probably would have needed his reappearance at Ripon - a lot have been coming on for the run - and he took a step forward when third at the same course last time. ESCOBAR He ran a really good race when third in the Victoria Cup. Ascot's straight course suits him well as he's a horse who finishes off his races strongly and he wants a good pace to aim at. He didn't get enough of a test over seven furlongs at York last time – he needs it to be a stiff seven or a mile. He'll continue to run in those good-quality handicaps.

Escobar: won the 2019 Balmoral Handicap

FIRMAMENT He's been a great horse for the yard. He's being aimed at a seven-furlong handicap at York next month that will suit him well. He's got a good record there and races at York will always be on his agenda as his owners love having runners at the course. Seven furlongs is his optimum trip. GULLIVER He won the Coral Sprint Trophy over six furlongs at York last season. He sometimes makes you think he wants further than is the case as he doesn't always travel well in the early part of his races but he finishes off nicely. He wasn't ideally suited by how the race developed when he was sixth at the Dante meeting as he wasn't drawn near the pace, but he's a good-quality sprint handicapper who will keep running in those races. HORTZADAR He won a couple for us last season and is probably on about the right mark but he ran a great race to finish third in the Lincoln on his return under our apprentice Sean Kirrane and things haven't really gone his way since. He goes on any ground but handles soft really well and ideally wants a strong pace. LORD GLITTERS He's had a good winter. He was in Dubai and won the Jebel Hatta and the Singspiel, and he ran well enough in the Turf on World Cup night. Since then he's run well to finish fourth in the Lockinge and is still going strong. He'll go to the Queen Anne - Palace Pier looks unbeatable but there might be a bit of prize-money to be won. He showed he stayed ten furlongs last year so after Ascot we might be looking at the York Stakes or the Strensall.

Lord Glitters: still going strong at eight years of age

MAKAWEE She's a grand filly. She was runner-up over a mile and a half at Goodwood, a trip which would be a bare minimum, and she ran a really good race to finish third in the Bronte Stakes over a mile and six furlongs at York last weekend. There's another race for her at York next month and then all eyes will be on the Ebor. ORBAAN He won impressively at York last year and it looked like he would go on and improve on that. He didn't progress to the extent that we thought but I think there are nice races in him – he's a good horse and one to keep an eye on. SHELIR A versatile type who has run well in good-quality handicaps. He's a strong traveller and likes to race handily - he was only narrowly beaten at Haydock on his penultimate start when given an excellent front-running ride by Danny [Tudhope]. He has run well over seven furlongs and a mile. SUMMERGHAND He's had a great winter. The plan was to get him qualified for the AW Sprint Final and he won that under a great ride from Adam Kirby six days after he'd finished fourth in the Cammidge Trophy. We went to the Abernant as he was fit and well, and he ran a blinder in that to beat Oxted. He ran fine when fourth in the Duke of York Stakes - I don't think York is necessarily his track - and he may well go to Royal Ascot for the Diamond Jubilee. He's probably 5-6lb below what it takes to win a Jubilee but he's in good form and we'll take a chance.

Summerghand (right): has already enjoyed a good campaign