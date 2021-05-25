Flat Stable Tour 2021: Brian Ellison including Snookered, Baltic Baron and Tashkhan

Recent Dante Festival second Tashkhan features among the horses Brian Ellison has at his disposal - check out our latest Stable Tour in the series.

BALTIC BARON Click here to add to your FREE My Stable tracker He’s come from David O’Meara and I don’t know if he’s still got all the ability but he’s run in lots of nice handicaps. We’ll see how he gets on at Newcastle on Tuesday and he’ll possibly come on for it but the interesting thing is that he now only has one kidney and I don’t think many racehorses have run after such surgery. So we’ve obviously been treating him with kid gloves, but he seems in good form. CIVIL LAW Click here to add to your FREE My Stable tracker He came over from France and ran in a maiden hurdle but he seemed to appreciate going back to the Flat at Newcastle in April. He was a bit disappointing at Newbury last time but goes back on the Tapeta at Newcastle on Tuesday night. He’s come down a couple of pounds and is back over 10 furlongs now. CORMIER Click here to add to your FREE My Stable tracker Cormier was second in the Swinton over hurdles and has done nothing but improve. He won four from six starts at one point last year and he’s in at Pontefract this week so we’ll see what he can do back on the level.

So sad to hear Barney Curley has passed away. I had breakfast with him one morning at the sales in Ireland. He had some great stories. Could listen all day. Thoughts are with his family & friends — Brian Ellison Racing (@BERacingLtd) May 24, 2021

FAIR STAR Click here to add to your FREE My Stable tracker He’s been on the go a while and he’s having a bit of a break. He’s very versatile as he’s won a bumper at Market Rasen but he then won over the extended mile at Wolverhampton. He’s a really nice horse by Sea The Stars and has a bit of class. GHADBBAAN Click here to add to your FREE My Stable tracker He ran on Sunday at Nottingham and finished third, having won at Thirsk the time before. He’s qualified for the Final of the Jockey Club Grassroots Flat Stayers series and he might like it if it dries up a little bit. I just think he wants a bit further, that was a mile and three-quarters. HOOFLEPUFF Click here to add to your FREE My Stable tracker He made his comeback at Doncaster this month and probably just needed the run. He’s fine though, he’s coming down the weights a little bit and he’ll win this year with a bit of luck.

Hooflepuff ensuring he has enough snoozing in before his run tonight 🥺@DoncasterRaces @BERacingLtd pic.twitter.com/R5NNjnl6T5 — Courtney Hughes (@Courtneyhughesj) May 15, 2021

KING VIKTOR Click here to add to your FREE My Stable tracker He’s won three on the spin and he’s still going the right way, he’s a nice big horse. He runs at Beverley on Wednesday over a mile and a half and he’s still learning. He doesn’t do a lot in front so you don’t really know how much he’s got to give still.

And King Viktor was my 1300th winner as a Trainer! 😆😆😆 — Brian Ellison Racing (@BERacingLtd) May 18, 2021

NIETZSCHE Click here to add to your FREE My Stable tracker He won over fences at Ayr and runs again on Saturday at Uttoxeter but then we’ll look to freshen him up and probably have a few runs on the Flat with him. He’s just a good horse. He’s won a Greatwood at Cheltenham and was third in the Fred Winter and that speaks for itself really. He was just about back to his best in the Listed Chase at Ayr. His Flat rating is actually quite low (69) so we’ll see. ROBEAM Click here to add to your FREE My Stable tracker He ran third the other day at Wolverhampton under amateur rider Matt Brown. He'll find his level. PALLAS DANCER Click here to add to your FREE My Stable tracker He’s won three of his last four, all on the all-weather. We’ve given him a break since he last ran in March and he’ll no doubt improve for the run at Newcastle on Tuesday, but he’ll win more races off his mark. PALLAS LORD Click here to add to your FREE My Stable tracker He’s a horse I like, I thought he’d run well on his second start but he didn’t really act at Ripon. He ran on to finish fifth there but he’s going the right way as he won a Carlisle maiden last time, handling the soft ground well. He’ll go handicapping.

It was a good day for the team yesterday.😆Pallas Lord & @russellharry97 (pic @grossickphoto) won nicely at Carlisle for owners Linsey & Ian Pallas. King Viktor (@BeN_RobinsoN18) got his hat trick up for owner Kristian Strangeway winning at Redcar. pic.twitter.com/RnyepJ138H — Brian Ellison Racing (@BERacingLtd) May 18, 2021

SNOOKERED Click here to add to your FREE My Stable tracker He’s been a good horse and was second at Nottingham this month after a break. He’s in at Carlisle this week in the mile and six handicap on Thursday and the two mile, one furlong handicap there on Friday afternoon. He was a bit of a star over hurdles and Matt (Brown, amateur rider) won on him on the Flat at Catterick last year. He’ll like the wet weather we’ve been having. SWAFFHAM BULBECK Click here to add to your FREE My Stable tracker He’s another who has done well over jumps and he was second back on the Flat at Musselburgh at the end of April. The winner of that race has won twice since then. He’s running again at Musselburgh on Tuesday on the Flat but we’ll see how much rain there is as I think he likes fast ground. He’s gone up 9lb in total for being beaten which won’t help but he’s still on a pretty low mark. TANTASTIC Click here to add to your FREE My Stable tracker He runs over five furlongs at Haydock on Thursday after running well at Wolverhampton last time. At the moment he looks more of an all-weather horse but having said that it was pretty fast ground when he ran on turf at Catterick. He’s by Mayson and he shows enough at home.

🐴 The @BERacingLtd team popping out to say hello on a sunny Monday morning in Malton



Look out for the full stable tour on https://t.co/vnh8rM02zu pic.twitter.com/mzuMk9mNEj — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) May 24, 2021

TASHKHAN Click here to add to your FREE My Stable tracker We’ve had him since he came from Emmet Mullins in the spring and he’s a really nice horse, the ground was possibly a bit quick for him at York but he ran very well. He’s in again this weekend at Haydock and Chester and he’ll handle a step up in trip at some point. He’s entered at Newcastle (Northumberland Plate) but he’d only stand a chance of making the consolation race and he’ll need to win before then if he’s going to get in that I reckon. Hopefully he’ll build on the York race.

Very pleasing run on stable debut from recent private purchase TASHKHAN beaten a short head @yorkracecourse for @BERacingLtd and Mr Patrick Boyle. He looks a promising young stayer and should give connections some fun in the coming months. #progressive #timetoplot #coolhorse 😎 pic.twitter.com/dIkQASHl1G — David Appleton (@DPAppleton) May 15, 2021

THE DANCING POET Click here to add to your FREE My Stable tracker He ran at Wolverhampton on Monday and finished fourth under Ben (Robinson). He was staying on after quite a slow start. He’s been a consistent horse and will have his chance. He won one over hurdles last January but then Covid came so I struggled to get going again with him, though that’s where he’ll end up – back over hurdles.

TWO-YEAR-OLDS We’ve got a handful of nice-looking juveniles in and the best of the bunch could be FREDDY ROBINSON who is named after my grandson. He’s a nice horse. He’s a colt by Adaay and he’s showing all the right signs so we’ll see how he goes. He might be one more for six or seven furlongs and we could start him over six at Pontefract this week but I’ll also consider Beverley on Saturday too as running over five on soft ground is an option too. Then we can gradually step him up. We’ve got a couple running at Newcastle on Tuesday but the likes of LANGTON WOLD will improve for the run. Click here to add to your FREE My Stable tracker

