Flat Stable Tour 2021: Brian Ellison including Snookered, Baltic Baron and Tashkhan

Recent Dante Festival second Tashkhan features among the horses Brian Ellison has at his disposal - check out our latest Stable Tour in the series.
He’s come from David O’Meara and I don’t know if he’s still got all the ability but he’s run in lots of nice handicaps. We’ll see how he gets on at Newcastle on Tuesday and he’ll possibly come on for it but the interesting thing is that he now only has one kidney and I don’t think many racehorses have run after such surgery. So we’ve obviously been treating him with kid gloves, but he seems in good form.
He came over from France and ran in a maiden hurdle but he seemed to appreciate going back to the Flat at Newcastle in April. He was a bit disappointing at Newbury last time but goes back on the Tapeta at Newcastle on Tuesday night. He’s come down a couple of pounds and is back over 10 furlongs now.
Cormier was second in the Swinton over hurdles and has done nothing but improve. He won four from six starts at one point last year and he’s in at Pontefract this week so we’ll see what he can do back on the level.
He’s been on the go a while and he’s having a bit of a break. He’s very versatile as he’s won a bumper at Market Rasen but he then won over the extended mile at Wolverhampton. He’s a really nice horse by Sea The Stars and has a bit of class.
He ran on Sunday at Nottingham and finished third, having won at Thirsk the time before. He’s qualified for the Final of the Jockey Club Grassroots Flat Stayers series and he might like it if it dries up a little bit. I just think he wants a bit further, that was a mile and three-quarters.
He made his comeback at Doncaster this month and probably just needed the run. He’s fine though, he’s coming down the weights a little bit and he’ll win this year with a bit of luck.
He’s won three on the spin and he’s still going the right way, he’s a nice big horse. He runs at Beverley on Wednesday over a mile and a half and he’s still learning. He doesn’t do a lot in front so you don’t really know how much he’s got to give still.
He won over fences at Ayr and runs again on Saturday at Uttoxeter but then we’ll look to freshen him up and probably have a few runs on the Flat with him. He’s just a good horse. He’s won a Greatwood at Cheltenham and was third in the Fred Winter and that speaks for itself really. He was just about back to his best in the Listed Chase at Ayr. His Flat rating is actually quite low (69) so we’ll see.
He ran third the other day at Wolverhampton under amateur rider Matt Brown. He'll find his level.
He’s won three of his last four, all on the all-weather. We’ve given him a break since he last ran in March and he’ll no doubt improve for the run at Newcastle on Tuesday, but he’ll win more races off his mark.
He’s a horse I like, I thought he’d run well on his second start but he didn’t really act at Ripon. He ran on to finish fifth there but he’s going the right way as he won a Carlisle maiden last time, handling the soft ground well. He’ll go handicapping.
He’s been a good horse and was second at Nottingham this month after a break. He’s in at Carlisle this week in the mile and six handicap on Thursday and the two mile, one furlong handicap there on Friday afternoon. He was a bit of a star over hurdles and Matt (Brown, amateur rider) won on him on the Flat at Catterick last year. He’ll like the wet weather we’ve been having.
He’s another who has done well over jumps and he was second back on the Flat at Musselburgh at the end of April. The winner of that race has won twice since then. He’s running again at Musselburgh on Tuesday on the Flat but we’ll see how much rain there is as I think he likes fast ground. He’s gone up 9lb in total for being beaten which won’t help but he’s still on a pretty low mark.
He runs over five furlongs at Haydock on Thursday after running well at Wolverhampton last time. At the moment he looks more of an all-weather horse but having said that it was pretty fast ground when he ran on turf at Catterick. He’s by Mayson and he shows enough at home.
We’ve had him since he came from Emmet Mullins in the spring and he’s a really nice horse, the ground was possibly a bit quick for him at York but he ran very well. He’s in again this weekend at Haydock and Chester and he’ll handle a step up in trip at some point. He’s entered at Newcastle (Northumberland Plate) but he’d only stand a chance of making the consolation race and he’ll need to win before then if he’s going to get in that I reckon. Hopefully he’ll build on the York race.
He ran at Wolverhampton on Monday and finished fourth under Ben (Robinson). He was staying on after quite a slow start. He’s been a consistent horse and will have his chance. He won one over hurdles last January but then Covid came so I struggled to get going again with him, though that’s where he’ll end up – back over hurdles.
We’ve got a handful of nice-looking juveniles in and the best of the bunch could be FREDDY ROBINSON who is named after my grandson. He’s a nice horse. He’s a colt by Adaay and he’s showing all the right signs so we’ll see how he goes. He might be one more for six or seven furlongs and we could start him over six at Pontefract this week but I’ll also consider Beverley on Saturday too as running over five on soft ground is an option too. Then we can gradually step him up.
We’ve got a couple running at Newcastle on Tuesday but the likes of LANGTON WOLD will improve for the run.