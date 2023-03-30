To help get back into the swing of things ahead of the British Flat turf season which starts at Doncaster on Saturday, John Ingles profiles Timeform's leading sprinters of 2022.

Minzaal (127) 4yo c Mehmas – Pardoven Minzaal looked a very good sprinter in the making when winning the Gimcrack as a two-year-old and finally got the proper chance to prove it in 2022 after being restricted to just two starts as a three-year-old. He returned with a respectable third behind Highfield Princess in the Duke of York Stakes before finishing in mid-division in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot when wearing headgear but that was soon dispensed with when he returned to winning ways with a drop in class and an improved effort in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury in July. He confirmed that form when getting closer to Highfield Princess in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville, beaten three quarters of a length after being unable to reel her in from back in the field. Minzaal then took his chance in what beforehand looked an open Sprint Cup at Haydock but blew the race apart, travelling smoothly before forging clear in the final furlong to beat the 2021 winner Emaraaty Ana by three and three quarter lengths. However, Minzaal sustained a fracture to his knee in recording that high-class effort on firm ground and has been retired to stud. Owen Burrows.

Highfield Princess (126) 5yo m Night of Thunder – Pure Illusion Highfield Princess started out winning ordinary handicaps as a three-year-old but blossomed into a high-class sprinter at the age of five. Campaigned on the all-weather early in the year, she gained her first win of 2022 in the fillies’ and mares’ event on All-Weather Finals Day at Newcastle in April. The first indication that she’d be a force in the big sprints on turf came the following month in the Duke of York Stakes when having Minzaal back in third. But after finishing a close-up sixth behind Naval Crown in a huge field for the Platinum Jubilee Stakes, Highfield Princess ran up a hat-trick of Group 1 sprints, starting off by making all in the Prix Maurice de Gheest where Minzaal chased her home. That was over six and a half furlongs, but back dropping to the minimum trip, she put up high-class efforts to beat two-year-old The Platinum Queen (later winner of the Abbaye) in the Nunthorpe Stakes and then forged over three lengths clear under much more testing conditions to beat a big field in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh when impressive again. Fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint on her final start last year, she stays in training. John Quinn Alcohol Free (123) 4yo f No Nay Never – Plying Alcohol Free began her career as a smart sprinting two-year-old, winning the Cheveley Park Stakes, though had her attentions turned to longer trips in 2021 when her wins included the Coronation Stakes and Sussex Stakes and she was even tried over a mile and a quarter in the Juddmonte International. The Sussex Stakes was on her agenda again last year, and there was no disgrace in her third place behind Baaeed on what proved to be her final start of the year, while she also made the frame in the Mile at Sandown and when fourth, to Baaeed again, in the Lockinge. But she also went back sprinting on a couple of starts in the summer, and while she seemed to find things happening too quickly in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes, she ran much her best race of the season when winning the July Cup. Less keen than she tended to be at a mile, she stayed on in the last half-furlong to get the better of the Platinum Jubilee winner Naval Crown, with Artorius and Creative Force, who’d been placed at Royal Ascot, completing the frame. Alcohol Free was sold for 5.4m guineas in December to continue her racing career in Australia. Andrew Balding