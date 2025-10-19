Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Trainer Gordon Elliott
Trainer Gordon Elliott

Five winners from six runners for Gordon Elliott at Far Hills, North America

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun October 19, 2025 · 37 min ago

Gordon Elliott made a significant impact at Far Hills on Saturday with a five-timer on the card at the North America venue.

Elliott saddled six horses in total at the New Jersey circuit, including two in the 'American Grand National' which he won with the eight-year-old Zanahiyr, who had won over fences at Galway and on the Flat at Bellewstown in August.

Jack Kennedy, who was on board Zanahiyr for the two miles and five furlong feature contest, also rode Emily Love, We're Back Again and Chortle to victory, while Danny Giligan was in the saddle for Coutach's win in the 'Foxbrook Champion Hurdle Stakes presented by FanDuel.'

Elliott posted on X: "It's been a truly magical day at Far Hills with a five-timer, including the American Grand National.

"Thank you to our owners for their support and congratulations to all of them on their wins.

"A big well done goes to the entire team, both stateside and back home. It's been a day to remember!"

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING