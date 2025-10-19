Five winners from six runners for Gordon Elliott at Far Hills, North America

Gordon Elliott made a significant impact at Far Hills on Saturday with a five-timer on the card at the North America venue.
Elliott saddled six horses in total at the New Jersey circuit, including two in the 'American Grand National' which he won with the eight-year-old Zanahiyr, who had won over fences at Galway and on the Flat at Bellewstown in August.
Jack Kennedy, who was on board Zanahiyr for the two miles and five furlong feature contest, also rode Emily Love, We're Back Again and Chortle to victory, while Danny Giligan was in the saddle for Coutach's win in the 'Foxbrook Champion Hurdle Stakes presented by FanDuel.'
Elliott posted on X: "It's been a truly magical day at Far Hills with a five-timer, including the American Grand National.
"Thank you to our owners for their support and congratulations to all of them on their wins.
"A big well done goes to the entire team, both stateside and back home. It's been a day to remember!"
