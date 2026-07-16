Five to follow at Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival according to connections

We pick out five key horses to keep on side running at the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival in the coming days.

REIGNING PROFIT (Ruth Carr) Pontefract, Friday Trainer says: “He loves the track at Pontefract. He’s gone up 4lbs for winning at Ripon recently. He’s in the outside but one in terms of the draw but he’s generally very consistent and he should give it a good go. He’s won us 10 races so he’s a yard favourite and a great chunk of a chestnut horse. He’s a little bit of a favourite of ours.” WARBY (Tim Easterby) Ripon, Saturday Trainer says: “Warby is a filly we think is quite nice. She was a little bit late getting started as we thought she might be an Ascot-type two-year-old. She’s running at Ripon on Saturday and she should run well there. All being well, we might run her down in Goodwood in the Alice Keppel (Conditions Stakes). So that’s the stepping-stone with her hopefully.”

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