Five to follow at Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival according to connections

We pick out five key horses to keep on side running at the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival in the coming days.
REIGNING PROFIT (Ruth Carr)
- Pontefract, Friday
Trainer says: “He loves the track at Pontefract. He’s gone up 4lbs for winning at Ripon recently. He’s in the outside but one in terms of the draw but he’s generally very consistent and he should give it a good go. He’s won us 10 races so he’s a yard favourite and a great chunk of a chestnut horse. He’s a little bit of a favourite of ours.”
WARBY (Tim Easterby)
- Ripon, Saturday
Trainer says: “Warby is a filly we think is quite nice. She was a little bit late getting started as we thought she might be an Ascot-type two-year-old. She’s running at Ripon on Saturday and she should run well there. All being well, we might run her down in Goodwood in the Alice Keppel (Conditions Stakes). So that’s the stepping-stone with her hopefully.”
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
SPIORADALTA (Mark Walford)
- Ripon, Saturday
Trainer says: “He’s in at Ripon on Saturday and he seems in good form. He won five this year and went up the handicap but he’s won two this year as well so he’s had a good start. He was disappointing at Windsor last time but he’s back at a track that he absolutely loves and up to a mile and a half so we’re hopeful as we’re trying something a little bit different.”
DERRYGARRAN LAD (Julie Camacho)
- Redcar, Sunday
Assistant trainer Steve Brown says: “He’s in the second race, the seven-furlong novice race. He ran well twice on the all-weather and he won’t have a problem with a switch to the grass. He looks like a horse who will win his novice and Sunday’s race doesn’t look particularly strong. He’s working well and ready to."
SAXOPHONIST (David O'Meara)
- Doncaster, Thursday
Assistant trainer says: "He was running really well last time out at Ripon before he got badly hampered and it might have cost him his race. He's going to go to a three-year-old 0-75 handicap at Doncaster. Hopefully he'll run quite well, I actually think he's one of our best chances of the week."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.