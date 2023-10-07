Five times Frankie Dettori was king at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile headquarters

The soon-to-be retired Frankie Dettori rode his 500th Newmarket winner on Inspiral on Saturday and we pick out his best moments at the track.

Halling – Cambridgeshire Handicap, 1994 It’s just about 30 years ago that Frankie Dettori was signed up to ride Godolphin’s horses, a partnership that would last 18 years. One of the first equine stars he became to be associated with in the Godolphin blue was Halling, trained by John Gosden, the horse having won the Cambridgeshire Handicap in the old maroon and white Sheikh Mohammed silks in fine style before that, treating a mark of 93 with disdain as he justified co-favouritism in the style of a future Group 1 horse. Which he was. Mark Of Esteem – 2000 Guineas, 1996 Two years later Frankie was to win his first 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, a race he went onto win for a fourth and final time this season aboard Chaldean. His first was on Mark Of Esteem, a horse more famous for being part of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ at Ascot later on in 1996 when he landed the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. He came to prominence in the Guineas, though, edging out a tremendous three-way battle to the line between himself, Even Top and Bijou D’Inde, Frankie bagging the stands’ rail on his way to prevailing by a short head.

1996 2,000 Guineas Mark Of Esteem Includes Replay & Enclosure

Never Can Tell – Cesarewitch Handicap, 2011 A genius Rowley Mile moment from Dettori, who navigated his way to Cesarewitch success from stall 36, a car park draw. Few gave Never Can Tell a chance from there, and she was sent off 25/1, but Dettori got the daughter of Montjeu away sharply and he led the big field after a furlong. After the turn he made a beeline for the middle of the track, the boldest of moves away from the main pack, and that was in all likelihood a winning manoeuvre, his punch of the air upon crossing the line a clear indication he was pleased with his day’s work. Remarkably, it was the only Ces he ever won. Unless… St Mark’s Basilica – Dewhurst Stakes, 2020 St Mark’s Basilica retired with five Group 1s to his name, the trophies gained in three different countries over three different trips. But there was a time when he was the Aidan O’Brien second string and with Ryan Moore opting to ride Wembley in the 2020 Dewhurst, Frankie got on board the son of Siyouni who was 10/1 for the Newmarket prize. This was the first time he had shown his brilliance, Frankie producing him between horses coming out of The Dip to win going away from Wembley in the style of a horse destined for even greater things.

